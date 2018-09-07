20 Sexting Ideas You’ve Never Tried Before

Sexting can play a big role in upping the anticipation when it comes to sex and foreplay. And when done in the appropriate form (read: no unsolicited dick pics, fellas), it can be downright hot.

The only trouble is it can be a little intimidating at first. Somehow talking dirty sounds so much, well, dirtier when you see it typed out on the screen in front of you. What if you run out of hot things to say? What if your sexting partner laughs at your response? Remember that you should only sext with someone you know and trust. For long-distance couples, sexting can be key in keeping the spark alive, but it can also be difficult to keep from repeating the same routine time and time again.

Next time you find yourself in a tight spot, remember these sexting ideas. You’re welcome.

When you want to start things slow

“Will you be my alarm clock tomorrow?”

Trying to ease your way into sexting? Start with something definitely suggestive, but not over the top. This one implies you want your sexting partner to spend the night. Want to amp it up a bit? Try, “Will you be my alarm cock tomorrow?”. Genius, right?

“So insatiable today.”

The more eloquent way of saying “I’m horny, get over here ASAP.” But hey, that works, too.

When you wake up in the mood

“I just had the sexiest dream about you. Want to hear?”

Not only will your partner be excited by the fact that you’re dreaming about him or her, you’re also building the anticipation for the dream, letting them picture their own version of the sex dream for a few minutes.

“Woke up so hungry for you.”

Because being direct is sometimes the best route when it comes to sexting.

When you mean business

“Your clothes are coming off the second you walk through that door.”

Has it been a while since you’ve seen your partner? Or just a particularly stressful day? Either way, let him or her know that you mean business.

“Get over here right now.”

Relay a sense of urgency to let your sexting partner know how much you want him or her. Your rush to get busy will turn them on as they make their way over to your place.

When you’re feeling yourself

“I’m looking SO hot right now. Want a pic?”

If you really want to draw this one out, you could describe your outfit, too… and what’s going on underneath it. Again, the building anticipation will put your partner in the mood for sure.

“I’m going to make you come so hard.”

Telling your partner what you’re going to do to them can be a huge turn on. It’s a promise you’ll be able to deliver on (especially after a sext like that!) and hopefully your partner will reciprocate the favor.

“I’m touching myself right now thinking about you.”

Is there a hotter image than picturing someone on the other end of the sext pleasuring themselves while thinking about you? If there is, please let us know.

When you’re feeling curious

“Tell me what you think about when you touch yourself.”

By the way, this isn’t a trap to see if your sexting partner thinks about you while masturbating. Sometimes knowing what gets your partner’s gears turning can be a real turn-on.

“What else will you do to me?”

If you’re ready to sit back and read about all the ways your partner is going to ravish you, this is the perfect sext.

When you want to be the ultimate tease

“I’m going to make you beg for it.”

Let your partner know your next hookup isn’t going to be a quickie. Describe the agonizing foreplay you want to do before actually doing the deed.

“I’m busy tonight. You can’t have me until tomorrow.”

Pushing your hookup to the next day will make both of you want it more, making it that much more satisfying when you finally get to hang… especially if you already go to sleep in the same bed.

When you want to tell him what you want

“I love when you talk to me like that.”

Let your sexting partner know that you like what they’re doing. Not only will it give them a sexy confidence boost, they’ll definitely take note of it for future use.

“I miss feeling you inside of me.”

After a text like that, it’s pretty clear what you want. Especially if that sext came out of the blue, you’ll be in prime position for a hookup ASAP.

When he’s being quiet

“Your body looks incredible.”

Nothing like a good compliment to ease your sexting partner out of their comfort zone. Especially if they’re feeling a little shy.

“Let me watch you touch yourself.”

If you know your partner is feeling hot and heavy on their side of the screen, but they’re just not as expressive as you, request a pic of the action going on over there.

When you want to provide an unshakable mental image

“I just got out of the shower.”

We guarantee things will get hot and heavy as soon as your partner starts picturing your wet, naked body.

*When it’s raining outside* “I’m sopping wet ;)”

A bit immature? Maybe. But it breaks the ice and gets the job done, doesn’t it?

When you can’t take it any longer

“Need to feel your breath against my skin.”

This one lets your partner know that you need some action ASAP, plus it gives them a good idea of what you like once your physical hookup is imminent.

“I’m about to explode.”

Doesn’t get much clearer than that, does it? This lets your partner know just how much they’re turning you on.