Senate Passes Bill to Avoid Government Shutdown as Stimulus Relief Remains up in the Air

On Thursday, President Donald Trump signed a bill that will keep the U.S. government up and running through December. Following a brief lapse of funding, the Senate managed to pass a temporary spending bill on Wednesday with an 84-10 vote according to CNBC. The legislation was approved by the House last week.

Because Trump did not meet the deadline to approve the bill that would fund the government, U.S. spending authority temporarily lapsed. However, the Office of Management and Budget never ordered agencies to cease operations. The president did sign it into law on Thursday following his campaign event in Minnesota and has ensured the government will not face a shutdown.

Late Thursday night, early Friday morning news broke that Trump was diagnosed with COVID-19 after he announced it via Twitter. While he's been said to be in good spirits, he has been running a fever since early Friday morning. "President Trump remains in good spirits, has mild symptoms, and has been working throughout the day," press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said. "Trump will be headed to Walter Reed Medical Center shortly — out of an abundance of caution, and at the recommendation of his physician and medical experts, the President will be working from the presidential offices at Walter Reed for the next few days. President Trump appreciates the outpouring of support for both he and the First Lady."

Presidential physician Dr. Sean Conley gave the public an update saying he's been given a "single 8-gram dose of Regeneron's polchlonal antibody cocktail" and also took "zinc, vitamin D, fomotidine, melatonin, and a daily aspirin." He added, "As of this afternoon, the President remains fatigued but in good spirits. He's being evaluated by a team of experts, and together we'll be making recommendations to the President and First Lady in regards to next best steps." He did note that so far none of the other Trump family members have tested positive.

Just before the president announced he was diagnosed with COVID-19, it was revealed that his close aide Hope Hicks had tested positive. Trump then said that he and Melania would quarantine, but ended up getting the deadly virus themselves. Since his announcement, other Republic party figures have also tested positive including Utah Sen. Mike Lee and Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel. Notre Dame President Rev. John Jenkins also tested positive. However, Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence tested negative.