White House Provides Update on Donald Trump's Condition, Treatment Plan Following Positive Coronavirus Diagnosis

The White House released an update on President Donald Trump's condition after he tested positive for the coronavirus overnight. Presidential physician Dr. Sean Conley said Trump was treated with a single dose of Regeneron's polyclonal antibody cocktail. The president is still "fatigued," but in "good spirits," according to Conley. First Lady Melania Trump also rested positive and her symptoms include a headache and mild cough, the doctor said.

After Trump was diagnosed, he received a "single 8-gram dose of Regeneron's polyclonal antibody cocktail" and also took "zinc, vitamin D, famotidine, melatonin, and a daily aspirin," Conley wrote. "As of this afternoon, the President remains fatigued but in good spirits. He's being evaluated by a team of experts, and together we'll be making recommendations to the President and First Lady in regards to next best steps." Conley also noted that none of the other Trump family members tested positive for the virus.

On Thursday, Trump's close aide Hope Hicks tested positive for the coronavirus, prompting Trump to tweet that he and Melania planned to quarantine. Around 1 a.m. ET Friday, Trump revealed on Twitter that both he and the first lady tested positive. Trump reportedly developed a "low-grade fever," three people familiar with his condition told NBC News Friday afternoon.

Since Trump announced his diagnosis, other major Republican party figures have revealed positive test results, including Utah Sen. Mike Lee and Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel. Notre Dame President Rev. John Jenkins, who attended Judge Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court nomination ceremony at the White House on Saturday, also tested positive. Vice President Mike Pence, Second Lady Karen Pence, and Barrett tested negative. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, who debated Trump in Cleveland on Tuesday, tested negative. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who have been meeting throughout the week on coronavirus stimulus talks, have also tested negative, reports The New York Times.

Two administration officials told the Associated Press that Barrett and her husband both tested positive for the coronavirus over the summer and recovered before meeting the president. During Saturday's ceremony, Barrett and their children did not wear face masks. Most people in attendance at the outdoor press conference did not wear face masks either. An official told the AP the face coverings will still not be mandatory in the White House, as they are a "personal choice," even though the CDC recommends people wear them to slow the spread of the virus.