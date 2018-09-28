Trending

Senate Judiciary Committee’s Vote on Brett Kavanaugh Leaves Social Media With More Questions Than Answers

By

Metaphorical heads were rolling in Washington D.C. Friday afternoon after Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) voted to advance Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination — while simultaneously recommending that the FBI conduct a thorough investigation into the sexual assault claims against Kavanaugh.

In all, Flake voted how he previously stated he would, sending the nomination to a full Senate vote — but surprised millions when he called for an investigation, something Republicans were against but that Democrats have been calling for for the past two weeks. If the FBI does investigate, the vote would likely be delayed a week, as opposed to taking place early next week as was previously anticipated before Flake’s recommendation.

The unprecedented tactic confused political pundits just as much as it confused those watching the vote at home — and social media was no different. Many took to Twitter to wonder what in the world was going on.

Others complained that in essence, the decision to initiate an investigation lies with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who many believe will not ask the White House for the investigation. It remains unclear how McConnell will react.

Others were simply doubtful the investigation would uphold any justice.

Still, others predicted that an investigation could turn up new evidence.

And others still reminded people that during his testimony on Thursday, Kavanaugh himself did not object to an investigation.

All in all, it remains to be seen what will happen this weekend and next week with the Senate. If more Republicans join with Flake in calling for an investigation, it’s possible McConnell would request one. As the Majority Leader, he’s still able to hold the vote without requesting an investigation, assuming Flake would vote his way and he’d have the votes.

