Selena's Murderer Could Soon Be Released From Prison

A new docuseries is on the way detailing the Selena Quintanilla murder at the hands of Yolanda Saldivar, the former president of the singer's fan club. According to PEOPLE, the new series has shined a light on the potential release of Saldivar one year from today.

Selena & Yolanda: The Secrets Between Them is the title of the docuseries, premiering with back-to-back episodes on Feb. 17 before concluding on Feb 18. The series will feature interviews with Saldivar and reveals she is eligible for parole on March 30, 2025, nearly 30 years after Selena's tragic murder.

At the time, Saldivar fatally shot the Tejano star in 1995, weeks before her 24th birthday. Allegations at the time claimed the former friend of the singer murdered her after Selena discovered Saldivar was embezzling money from clothing boutiques. Saldivar purchased a gun two days later in San Antonio, the same gun that would be used to kill the singer.

She would shoot Selena at a Days Inn in Corpus Christi Texas, luring the singer to the location to talk about their friendship and claiming she had been raped the night before. After a visit to the hospital revealed this to be false, they both returned to the hotel where the singer was shot.

Saldivar maintained that the shooting was an accident and that she meant to kill herself, something her attorney argued during her trial. "While Selena was a victim of a tragic circumstance, she was not a victim of murder," Fred Hagens said at the time. She would be convicted in October 1995 and sentenced to life in prison shortly after.

The documentary claims to analyze these events from Saldivar's "interpretation of events that ended in Selena's death and her claims that everything wasn't as it seemed."