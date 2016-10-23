Singer Selena Inducted To Women’s Hall Of Fame 20 Years After Her Death

The legendary singer and songwriter, Selena, has recently been inducted into the Texas Women’s Hall of Fame. The singer, who met her tragic death far too early, was an icon in the 1980’s and 90’s. Her contributions to Tejano music helped make her one of the most celebrated Mexican-American musicians of her time.

During her time, she broke out in the male-dominated genre of Tejano music, becoming such a huge hit that she even started to make an impact on the pop music world. She was an award winning singer and songwriter and even had Jennifer Lopez play her in the biopic Selena.

“I feel very proud in knowing there’s a new generation who has embraced and looked up to her as a role model,” her sister, Suzette Quintanilla-Arriaga said. “I know my sister would be ecstatic to be accepting this award that’s so empowering for women.”

Sadly, the singer was killed in 1995, at the age of 23. She was shot at a hotel room in Corpus Cristi, Texas, by the president of her fan club. She died of blood loss. Like many other big name celebrity deaths, her fans held memorials, visited her home, and said their goodbyes.

Now more than 20 years after Selena passed, she is still being awarded for being a strong and important woman in music history. It’s great to see how she is still impacting the world today.

