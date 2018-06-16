10 Secret Fast Food Menu Items You Have to Try

Fast food is a frequent aspect of most Americans’ eating habits, even if the options are not always the healthiest.

Everyone has their favorite fast food options, and typically their go-to selections. However, every once and a while you want to spice up your selection.

Next time you’re looking for a new fast food item, go off-menu for something with a twist on all your favorite components.

Scroll through to see all the best secret options for Taco Bell, Chick-Fil-A, Burger King, Starbucks and more.

Arby’s

Meat Mountain (Arby’s)

This is simple dish to request, even if the worker doesn’t know what you’re talking about when you’re requesting a geographical formation made of meat. It’s simply a sandwich with every single meat available stacked on top.

Burger King

Rodeo Burger (Burger King)

This twist on a standard item is one of the simplest menu hacks you can get. The Rodeo Burger is a regular cheeseburger, topped with onion rings and slathered in BBQ sauce.

Dairy Queen

Frozen Hot Chocolate (Dairy Queen)

This former regular menu item is perfect for the summer months when you want the taste of hot chocolate without the heat. It’s still available upon request, as its just DQ’s signature hot chocolate blended with ice.

Taco Bell

Taco Bell has a myriad of different ingredient combinations, but there are two are some of of the chain’s most delicious options.

Cheesarito

The Cheesarito is remarkably simple to make, but also remarkable to taste. It’s simply a Cheesy Roll-Up with red sauce added.

Taco Bell (Continued)

The Incredible Hulk

This superhero-inspired option is a variation of the 5 Layer Burrito. To create this concoction, add guacamole and remove the nacho cheese and sour cream. Then make it fresco, which means injecting it with a lot of pico de gallo.

Chick-Fil-A

Quesadilla (Chick-Fil-A)

Chick-Fil-A is known for its straight American favorites, like their nuggets, chicken sandwiches and lemonade. However, you can spice things up with this Mexican favorite, but only if your location carries wraps. The tortilla is obviously needed to make this delectable dish.

Starbucks

Starbucks is always known for its menu additions and custom concoctions, and these two selections are some of the best hacks.

Tie-Dye Drinks

This colorful blends are filled with fruit, green tea and coconut milk. The Matcha Pink Drink is three parts Strawberry Acai Refresher with coconut milk and one part Matcha Green Tea with Coconut Milk.

You can also get the Pink Purple Drink, which is one part Strawberry Acai Refresher with coconut milk and one part Passion Ice Tea with soy milk, vanilla syrup & blackberries.

Starbucks (Continued)

Butter Beer Frappucino (Starbucks)

This one’s for all the Harry Potter fans out there. While it’s not the same Butter Beer that you could get at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter attraction, it’s as close as you can get at your local Starbucks. People describes the recipe as a crème frappucino with three pumps of caramel syrup, three pumps of toffee nut syrup and some caramel drizzle.

In-N-Out

While In-N-Out is considered a West Coast fast food delicacy, there’s still several custom items available if you can get to a location.

Tomato Burger

If you’re trying to justify your greasy burger purchase as “healthy,” go for the Tomato Burger. It’s the chain’s double cheeseburger but with each bun replaced with two tomatoes.

In-N-Out (Continued)

Animal-Style Fries

One of the more well-known addition to any In-N-Out items is the Animal Sauce. Ask for the fries “Animal-Style” to smother them with a scrumptious secret sauce.