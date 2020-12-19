Second Stimulus: Social Media Delivers Flood of Jokes Over Latest Aid Talks
The U.S. Congress is reportedly coming close to passing a second stimulus check bill again, but Americans are not counting on substantial relief. As more and more updates on the deal came in this week, Twitter filled with jokes about the relief efforts. Most were jaded, sarcastic quips about how ineffectual the package is likely to be.
Congress has been at a stalemate over the second stimulus bill since May, and has been unable to reach any compromise. Americans have seen vital relief programs expire, while other countries went to unprecedented lengths to support their citizens through the coronavirus pandemic. Now, lawmakers are reportedly squabbling over whether or not to include a $600 stimulus check — half of the previous amount — in their yearly spending bill. To some, this is too little, too late, and it adds insult to injury.
Americans joked that a $600 stimulus check would be like aiming a child's squirt gun at a fire in today's economic climate. Many also noted that the COVID-19 pandemic is worse than ever, yet relief efforts have never seemed less realistic. There was a time in the spring when prominent voices in Congress were calling for bigger stimulus checks, not smaller ones, but the debates have now dragged on to the point of desperation.
Americans dealt with this the best they could with macabre humor, comparing their legislators to detached substitute teachers throwing a pizza party for well-behaved kids, or to stingy media characters like Dwight Schrute from The Office or Mr. Krabs from SpongeBob Squarepants.
While the jokes topped the trending topics list, the laughter was bitter. Here is a look at how Twitter has handled the latest round of stimulus check news.
Thin Slice
The $600 stimulus check pic.twitter.com/dbCZCZREIX— Joy Kudia (@kudya_not) December 17, 2020
Sales Contest
For the next stimulus check, you need to sell a certain amount of these chocolates to get it pic.twitter.com/DlMqiKqBzM— Joe (@mojoejoejoemtz) December 17, 2020
next stimulus check just dropped pic.twitter.com/IjOwQyFnOU— danny vega (@holyduck) December 17, 2020
Discount Codes and Coupons
Next stimulus about to be 15% off your next order of $25 or more on DoorDash— ᴅʏʟᴀɴ (@TheRealMrTrees) December 17, 2020
this gon b the next stimulus pic.twitter.com/WbQzjbWPlP— Meg (@heirmeg) December 18, 2020
The next stimulus is gonna be 40 dollars Kohl’s cash valid between January 3rd-7th only— 🏵 (@titianosaurus) December 18, 2020
well-Wishes
The next stimulus check is just a piece of paper that says "good luck"— Viktor Winetrout (@Cpin42) December 18, 2020
U2 Giveaway
next stimulus check is gonna be a new U2 album downloaded on our phones without our consent— jewels 💎 (@smokeyrgreens) December 17, 2020
'Christmas Vacation'
Everyone when they get their next stimulus check. #StimulusChecks @AOC pic.twitter.com/SmLY5UCHKR— J. C (@shadycoffeeco) December 16, 2020
Schrute Bucks
Got a sneak peak at what the next stimulus is gonna be pic.twitter.com/6FRqWRP2Oq— Preston Popoff (@prestonpopoff) December 18, 2020
Firefighter
A $600 stimulus after nearly 9 months pic.twitter.com/ctbzif2a0J— Liz Jenkins (@ej11lizzie) December 17, 2020