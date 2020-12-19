Second Stimulus: Social Media Delivers Flood of Jokes Over Latest Aid Talks

The U.S. Congress is reportedly coming close to passing a second stimulus check bill again, but Americans are not counting on substantial relief. As more and more updates on the deal came in this week, Twitter filled with jokes about the relief efforts. Most were jaded, sarcastic quips about how ineffectual the package is likely to be.

Congress has been at a stalemate over the second stimulus bill since May, and has been unable to reach any compromise. Americans have seen vital relief programs expire, while other countries went to unprecedented lengths to support their citizens through the coronavirus pandemic. Now, lawmakers are reportedly squabbling over whether or not to include a $600 stimulus check — half of the previous amount — in their yearly spending bill. To some, this is too little, too late, and it adds insult to injury.

Americans joked that a $600 stimulus check would be like aiming a child's squirt gun at a fire in today's economic climate. Many also noted that the COVID-19 pandemic is worse than ever, yet relief efforts have never seemed less realistic. There was a time in the spring when prominent voices in Congress were calling for bigger stimulus checks, not smaller ones, but the debates have now dragged on to the point of desperation.

Americans dealt with this the best they could with macabre humor, comparing their legislators to detached substitute teachers throwing a pizza party for well-behaved kids, or to stingy media characters like Dwight Schrute from The Office or Mr. Krabs from SpongeBob Squarepants.

While the jokes topped the trending topics list, the laughter was bitter. Here is a look at how Twitter has handled the latest round of stimulus check news.