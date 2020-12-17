Stimulus Update: Donald Trump Says Talks 'Looking Very Good' Ahead of Shutdown Deadline
President Donald Trump recently took to social media to share that lawmaker talks are "looking very good," ahead of the pending government shutdown deadline. Currently, Washington D.C. is set to see a shutdown take place at the end of the week, per CNN. That is, unless lawmakers can come so terms on a new stimulus bill, as well as terms for keeping the government open and funded.
There is a chance that the showdown could be extended, separate from a vote on the new $900 billion coronavirus relief bill, but there is a chance the two issues could be merged together into one $1.4 trillion funding bill that would keep things running through September 2021. In a tweet, seemingly hoping to quell the worries of Americans, Trump indicated that the shutdown may be avoided. "All-time Stock Market high. The Vaccine and the Vaccine rollout are getting the best of reviews," he wrote. "Moving along really well. Get those “shots” everyone! Also, stimulus talks looking very good." Scroll down to see what Twitter users are saying in reply to the outgoing Commander-in-Chief's post.
