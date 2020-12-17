Second Stimulus Checks: Could You Get $1,200, $600 or Nothing?

✖

Talk of a second stimulus checks has come around again, with the payments possibly being included in the next coronavirus relief bill. However, many Americans are wondering if they'll get $1,200, $600 or absolutely nothing. At this point, it seems most likely that if a stimulus check measure is included in the $900+ billion proposal, the amount will be $600 per person. It is presumed that this amount will be given for dependents of taxpayers as well, but that is unconfirmed.

The chances of getting nothing appeared to be very high for a while, though many lawmakers have been outspoken in their belief that the amount should be $1,200, which is what was given to adult citizens under the CARES Act, or more. According to CBS News, Senators Bernie Sanders (D-VT.) and Josh Hawley (R-MO.) have both voiced support for stimulus checks at the $1,200 level. They have also created a bipartisan pledge to force a vote on the measure before lawmakers adjourn on Dec. 18. "I think it needs to be $1,200," Hawley previously said, adding that he does think $600 payments is "good movement in the right direction."

I am happy to say as we enter the holiday season, when so many families are struggling, at least there will be direct payments for every working class adult and their children, and an extension of unemployment benefits. It is not enough, but it is progress. pic.twitter.com/schw1BopPk — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) December 17, 2020

The new stimulus proposal ran into conflict on two key areas, which has led it to possibly being split. Republicans took issue with state and local government funding, and Democrats took issue with business liability protection. Those are being moved to a separate bill that lawmakers will discuss at another time, as arguments over them have held up negotiations in the past.

Regarding the new developments, many economy and unemployment experts have spoken out about what they see as positives and negatives of the proposal. Andrew Stettner, who works with left-leaning think tank The Century Foundation, said, "This package is far from perfect — there are major omissions, including a cut in PUC from $600 to $300 and no continuation of paid leave. Nonetheless, the proposal represents a strong down payment of assistance for unemployed workers and the entire economy." At this time, there is no word on if the new proposal will be able to be voted on before the pending government shutdown at the end of the week, but lawmakers say they are hoping they can.