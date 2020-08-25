Second Stimulus: Mitch McConnell Stirs Social Media With Tweet Telling Democrats to 'Actually Help the American People'

Mitch McConnell has stirred up social media by tweeting out a clip of himself talking about the second stimulus bill, and telling Democrats to "actually help the American people." In the video, which was taken from a WKYT interview, McConnell said that "the coronavirus is not paying a whole lot of attention to the election," then adding, "and the American people need additional assistance now." He then said that an agreement can only be done "on a bipartisan basis," and that he hopes "to be there soon."

In his caption on the post, McConnell wrote, "The coronavirus does not care about the election. Struggling Americans need our help now, and that can only happen if Washington Democrats stop playing games and actually help the American people." This sparked a lot of debate in the tweet-replies.