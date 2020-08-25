Second Stimulus: Mitch McConnell Stirs Social Media With Tweet Telling Democrats to 'Actually Help the American People'
Mitch McConnell has stirred up social media by tweeting out a clip of himself talking about the second stimulus bill, and telling Democrats to "actually help the American people." In the video, which was taken from a WKYT interview, McConnell said that "the coronavirus is not paying a whole lot of attention to the election," then adding, "and the American people need additional assistance now." He then said that an agreement can only be done "on a bipartisan basis," and that he hopes "to be there soon."
In his caption on the post, McConnell wrote, "The coronavirus does not care about the election. Struggling Americans need our help now, and that can only happen if Washington Democrats stop playing games and actually help the American people." This is sparked a lot of debate in the tweet-replies, as many seem to feel like McCon his desk for 15 weeks now." Scroll down to read more replied to McConnell's statements.
As you stay on vacation and refuse to help struggling Americans— Eric Ortner (@eortner) August 24, 2020
Well you honestly know this could of been done months ago Mitch. Months ago......12 weeks ago......— Sandra D Vranas🌊🌊🇺🇸 #FBR (@ChickySDV) August 24, 2020
When you look in the mirror you'll realize it.
Republicans can't even agree among themselves!https://t.co/7NB9An98Ko— S-bart (@SalzenBart) August 24, 2020
You had the HEROES Act since may, now you keep playing politics with our lives and well being.— Steve-o 🐕 (@stevebarickgold) August 24, 2020
You've been in Washington way too long. Democrats have produced and passed legislation that you've sat on, refusing to act. You left when you should've stayed and tried to negotiate. You are the problem Mitch and need to be replaced. Vote @AmyMcGrathKY— M McDee (@Myrtlebird68) August 24, 2020
And send a proposal back to the House, and back and forth it goes, or when both chambers agree to a final bill it goes to the president.
What #MoscowMitch has done is simply ignored the bill. No committees, no debates...nothing.
It is his prerogative as the Majority Leader.— (((Edelweißpirat))) Rettet den Postdienst (@crandallgold) August 25, 2020
PLEASE JUST PASS A BILL, WE ALL KNOW WHAT THEY BEEN DOING AND HOW THEY SCREWED US OVER. WE CANT HOLD ON ANY LONGER JUST GIVE INTO IT. I HATE THE IDEA OF IT BUT WE NEED HELP NOW. PLEASE— ✨ShineBright✨ (@SmSharlene) August 24, 2020
Boy, if only there was some sort of position, say Majority Leader of the Senate, where someone could call the Senate back into session so that the American ppl could get this help. Oh well, too bad there's not— Flip the Senate! 🗽🧦 (@Warren_G_Regul8) August 24, 2020
Nice spin there!
The coronavirus does not care about the election. Struggling Americans need our help now, and that can only happen if Washington GOP stop playing games and actually help the American people.— Jodie Moss (@JodieHMoss) August 25, 2020
If you actually cared, you’d have come to some agreement in May.— katheryn oconnell (@katherynoconne3) August 25, 2020
It's been 101 days since the House passed the bill to help American workers and struggling American families.#MoscowMitch has been sitting on the bill for 101 days.— Chidi®️ (@ChidiNwatu) August 24, 2020
Stop holding up aid for millions of Americans on the backs of corporate protections.
American lives aren’t a game.— Rachel J. (@RachelOsiris) August 24, 2020
You could have saved 4 months if you'd have done that before you & the rest of Republicans took your THREE MONTH break.— Ndugu Nyeusi (@bweusi) August 24, 2020
You wanted 1 trillion, she wanted 3 trillion. So meeting in the middle in good faith would be 2 trillion and you wouldn’t even meet her there.— Bryan Lee (@FamousBL3) August 24, 2020