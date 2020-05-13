Second Stimulus: Everything to Know About Democrats' New Proposal

Amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, there have been many discussions surrounding a possible second round of stimulus payments. On Tuesday, House Democrats revealed a new plan that could potentially grant more relief to eligible Americans who have been dealing with this crisis, according to CNBC. This news comes as numerous proposals have been floating around Congress regarding potential, additional stimulus payments. The White House and Congress previously came to an agreement in late March regarding a $2 trillion stimulus package. Their package not only entailed that many businesses would receive much-needed aid, but that individual Americans would receive financial relief, as well. That stimulus package entitled eligible Americans to a one-time $1,200 check or $2,400 for married couples filing a joint tax return. The plan also entitled those with children as dependents to $500 per child. Now that many of these payments have been sent out already, talk has now turned towards whether the government will send out another round of stimulus relief. In light of these discussions, House Democrats unveiled their new stimulus package on Tuesday. As for what the plan entails, read on to find out everything you need to know about it.

A New Package According to CNBC, House Democrats, led by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, unveiled their plan on Tuesday. This plan, which they have entitled the Heroes Act, is actually similar to the previous plan that the White House and Congress agreed to in late March. It would include “more substantial economic impact payments.”

Details Of This Plan The Heroes Act would grant eligible Americans $1,200 per family member, with up to $6,000 going to each individual household. It should be noted that this proposal comes as the government is still trying to send out all of the stimulus checks from the CARES Act to Americans.

Similar Structure Like the CARES Act, the Heroes Act would structure these payments in a specific way to individuals and couples. This new proposal would entitle individual Americans to $1,200 and married couples who file a joint tax return would receive $2,400.

Increased Payments For Children Under the CARES Act, eligible Americans who claim children as dependents received $500 per child. The Democrats' new proposal would increase this amount. Individuals with children as dependents would receive $1,200 per child, for up to three children.

Addressing Specific Issues In the first stimulus package, immigrants and dependents aged 17 and older were left out and were thus ineligible to receive payment. Under the Heroes Act, those individuals would be able to receive those checks. Additionally, they would be eligible for this second wave of payments.

Timing Of These Payments Since this act has yet to make it through the entire legislative process, there's no telling what the timeline regarding payments would be. However, CNBC reported that if this proposal does pass, the IRS could have an easier time sending out payments as they now know where to deposit the money because of the first stimulus package.