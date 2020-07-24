Second Stimulus Check: Taxpayers Weigh in on What's Included in Reported GOP Proposal

While Senate Republicans and the White House continue struggling to put together a proposal for the next coronavirus stimulus package, taxpayers are getting restless. The proposal was expected this week, after the Senate returned to Washington following a two-week July 4 recess. Splits within the party and between the Trump Administration and Senators came up during talks though, and the proposal is not expected until sometime next week.

The next stimulus package will be the first since the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act was signed in April as an amendment to the massive $2.1 trillion CARES Act signed into law in March. The CARES Act included a one-time stimulus check sent to qualifying Americans, with many receiving a $1,200 economic impact payment. A stimulus check is expected to be included in the new package and is starting to look similar to the CARES Act's program.

"Speaking of building on what worked in the CARES Act, we want another round of direct payments," McConnell said on Tuesday, reports CNN. The Kentucky Republican said the payments will "help American families keep driving our national comeback" and will help "create more American jobs is an urgent moral priority."