Second Stimulus Check: Social Media up in Arms That Ginsburg Replacement Could Be Confirmed Before Next Stimulus Check

As social media continues to mourn Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, there is growing concern that her replacement could be confirmed before a second round of stimulus checks, or any stimulus package, is approved. Another stimulus package has been stuck on Capitol Hill for months now without any forward momentum, and Ginsburg's death at the age of 87 may draw out the delay even further as the Senate shifts focus to voting on President Donald Trump’s nominee.

Despite Ginsburg’s final wish that she "will not be replaced until a new president is installed," Trump is pushing for a fast-paced process to fill her vacancy. He announced Monday that he will reveal his nominee later this week, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has already vowed that Trump's "nominee will receive a vote on the floor of the United States Senate." Despite criticism from Democrats and even some Republicans, Trump has said that "we won the election, we have an obligation to do what’s right and act as quickly as possible."

For the American people, desperately waiting for relief amid an unprecedented economic crisis, the shift in focus is not a welcome one. In fact, across Twitter, people are criticizing the Senate for considering a fast-track vote when an additional stimulus package was not fast-tracked through Congress. Many even pointed to the HEROES Act, which was approved by the House of Representatives in May but has been sitting on McConnell’s desk for more than 100 days as he continues to refuse to bring it to the floor for a vote. Keep scrolling to see what people are saying.