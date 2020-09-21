Second Stimulus Check: Social Media up in Arms That Ginsburg Replacement Could Be Confirmed Before Next Stimulus Check
As social media continues to mourn Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, there is growing concern that her replacement could be confirmed before a second round of stimulus checks, or any stimulus package, is approved. Another stimulus package has been stuck on Capitol Hill for months now without any forward momentum, and Ginsburg's death at the age of 87 may draw out the delay even further as the Senate shifts focus to voting on President Donald Trump’s nominee.
Despite Ginsburg’s final wish that she "will not be replaced until a new president is installed," Trump is pushing for a fast-paced process to fill her vacancy. He announced Monday that he will reveal his nominee later this week, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has already vowed that Trump's "nominee will receive a vote on the floor of the United States Senate." Despite criticism from Democrats and even some Republicans, Trump has said that "we won the election, we have an obligation to do what’s right and act as quickly as possible."
For the American people, desperately waiting for relief amid an unprecedented economic crisis, the shift in focus is not a welcome one. In fact, across Twitter, people are criticizing the Senate for considering a fast-track vote when an additional stimulus package was not fast-tracked through Congress. Many even pointed to the HEROES Act, which was approved by the House of Representatives in May but has been sitting on McConnell’s desk for more than 100 days as he continues to refuse to bring it to the floor for a vote. Keep scrolling to see what people are saying.
If you get a new Supreme Court Justice before a stimulus check... you'll know exactly who this Senate serves— Christopher Neitzert - r00t folding team #258829 (@cneitzert) September 19, 2020
I’m actually quite fearful about what’s going to happen now that RBG has passed. The senate will confirm a new judge before they agree on a stimulus checks. In all seriousness so much is on the line. Literally everything.— Տɑղժɾɑ ժҽҽ ☮︎ (@heyitsSandraDee) September 19, 2020
A reminder that @senatemajldr wasted no time saying that the Repub-controlled Senate will vote to replace RBG but the HEROES Act has been sitting on his desk since May - this bill contains a second batch of stimulus checks https://t.co/fg7oWGdLqD— Cordell (@cordellsimmons) September 19, 2020
Where’s the stimulus checks? All of suddenly the Senate is back in session because one judge but when the American people begging for another stimulus check all of sudden y’all want to leave?? I’m honestly tired of Congress. This all a political show to them. 🙄 https://t.co/c1suc3drc2— deka (@pairolleth) September 21, 2020
The Senate rather rush to confirm a lifetime Supreme Court appointment instead of rushing to pass only a second stimulus check for Americans in a year during a pandemic. Reminder: your government doesn’t give a fuck about you.— Aladdin Sane (@machhomme) September 20, 2020
The fact that the senate is meeting on replacing RBG but not meeting to push a coronavirus stimulus shows that they only care about power and not the American people— Rom Profesorsky (@RomProfesorsky) September 19, 2020
Let’s go a step further the Senate couldn’t vote on a stimulus package but can nominate a justice before RBG is in her grave WOW wake up America— Claire. D (@Cleob100) September 21, 2020
Watch the Senate be more focused on that Supreme Court seat than getting out the 2nd round of stimulus checks— 🏁 (@matt2flat) September 18, 2020
The Senate wants to replace RBG over the dead bodies of regular Americans. The Senate must not hold SCOTUS replacement hearings until a comprehensive Coronavirus relief package is in place —including stimulus checks, PPE, healthcare coverage, educational assistance... https://t.co/CV2LcO197E— Pat (@usesquire18) September 20, 2020
I know that I'll be pissed if the Senate confirms a new Supreme Court Justice before approving a new stimulus package. #RBG #RBGLegacy #RBGRevolution— Pearl Finch (@pearlfinch) September 21, 2020
The Senate will work at breakneck speed to replace RBG, but the stimulus package sits there untouched.— RBroeck (@krbroeckel) September 19, 2020
If only senate republicans had this kind of urgency for Covid response and stimulus checks...— Mike... from the Crypt 💀 (@MikefromFLA) September 19, 2020
. @senatemajldr if the Senate didn’t have time to work with Congress and @SpeakerPelosi on a new stimulus package, please do not insult us by trying to replace the notorious #rbg before the election. https://t.co/QUHhPqBvxx— Jamie (@JustJamie03) September 19, 2020
On a scale of 1-10 how many dollars do you have left after the same senate that’s about to quickly force through RBG’s replacement refused to pass a stimulus bill for six months?— John Shepherd (@Shepherd_2020) September 19, 2020