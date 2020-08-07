Second Stimulus Check: Social Media Reacts After Senate Gets 3-Day Weekend Without Reaching Agreement
As the self-imposed deadline to reach a deal on the next stimulus package arrived Friday, news that the Senate would be adjourning for the three-day weekend caused upset on social media. As of Thursday evening, negotiations were said to be "very far apart," though that did not stop Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell from sending senators home for a long weekend.
Friday was supposed to mark the final day in session before beginning a months-long recess for both chambers of Congress that was set to last until Tuesday, Sept. 8. Although McConnell hinted Thursday that he was giving senators the okay to head home for the weekend, he dashed hope that they would get their recess, explaining that he would "not be adjourning the Senate for our August recess today," as the current session will continue "unless and until the Democrats demonstrate they will never let an agreement materialize." As negotiations continue, McConnell explained that in the unlikely scenario a deal is reached, he "told Republican senators they'll have a 24-hour notice before a vote, but the Senate will be convening on Monday and I'll be right here in Washington."
Still, the fact that the Senate is briefly adjourning has not gone over well on social media, with many calling for them to remain on Capitol Hill until the moment a deal is reached and a new bill is passed. Scroll down to see what the American people are saying about this development amid the ongoing negotiations.
@POTUS instead of an executive order why don’t you force the senate to take a work without pay and not allow them to go into recess until the negotiations are finalized.— Jeremy H (@JRemy118) August 7, 2020
Again, if you let the due date pass and your agreement expire and you end up losing something, in any other job scenario, YOU WOULD BE FIRED! How are they allowed to get their recess when they didn't finish their job on time? How are they still employed?— Sam Avnet (@ThisIsSamsLife) August 7, 2020
While Americans are suffering from the pandemic and told to stay home. Both the Senate and House of Representatives when on recess !!!!— Anthony Grady (@ohioleafsfan) August 7, 2020
If that doesn't tell you what the members of Congress think of you I don't know what to tell you .
Caring is doing YOUR job for Americans !!!!
The fact that the senate would even consider a recess before a deal is insane. You serve the american people. DO YOUR JOB. @senatemajldr @SenSchumer— SEANNY SMILES (@SeannyFK) August 6, 2020
You sent the Senate home for a vacation.
We are dying, starving, homeless and suffering. You and the @SenateGOP just don't care.— Lady Farmer 👒😷 (@djmincey11) August 7, 2020
Why did you send the Senate home? Your work isn’t done.— Barbara Peace (@bpeace67) August 7, 2020
A 3-day weekend. Now another 3-day weekend. And then off for most of the rest of the month. And these are the jerks who are on TV whining incessantly about people on unemployment being lazy & not working? WTAF?— DiDi (@austenphile11) August 7, 2020
The House and Senate appear to have walked out on the unemployed after failing to reach agreement on the 2nd stimulus. What would happen if drs and nurses walked off their jobs because the federal government wouldn’t give them what they needed to do their work?— audubon (@audubon3514) August 7, 2020
Flood their offices with calls, voicemail, faxes and emails. Remind them that they work for you!! Tell them to do their jobs. KY, ME, and SC let your representative know that you have the power to remove them. #VoteThemAllOut2020 #CorruptGOP #ConsequencesForTrump #COVID19— N3NAMALA69 (@N3NAMALA69) August 7, 2020
What an utter disgrace. Summer long weekends for Congress while people are being evicted, hungry and unemployed by the millions. vote them all out— eles45 (@emmalisa45) August 7, 2020
Why does Congress get so many vacations? Even when they’re in Washington DC conducting business, both chambers are nearly empty unless there is a vote.— Peter Roberts (@ManFromMarina) August 6, 2020
Shame on them!— Laura (@Changinglenses) August 7, 2020
They are rich and off having another vacation all the while saying that $600 a week is too much money for average Americans.
Hello fellow citizens.... we've been abandoned by a bunch of millionaires.— Antifa HR Manager (@Luthier122) August 6, 2020
Regardless of your political affiliation, perhaps it's time to hold them accountable....
Just sayin'...
Why do they keep leaving early when we pay them to do a job? Not eat fancy lunches or take long weekends? People are starving and becoming homeless— 🌊Mushroamer 🌊#Resist #VoteBlueNoMatterWho😷 (@Aimushroamer) August 6, 2020