Second Stimulus Check: Social Media Reacts After Senate Gets 3-Day Weekend Without Reaching Agreement

As the self-imposed deadline to reach a deal on the next stimulus package arrived Friday, news that the Senate would be adjourning for the three-day weekend caused upset on social media. As of Thursday evening, negotiations were said to be "very far apart," though that did not stop Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell from sending senators home for a long weekend.

Friday was supposed to mark the final day in session before beginning a months-long recess for both chambers of Congress that was set to last until Tuesday, Sept. 8. Although McConnell hinted Thursday that he was giving senators the okay to head home for the weekend, he dashed hope that they would get their recess, explaining that he would "not be adjourning the Senate for our August recess today," as the current session will continue "unless and until the Democrats demonstrate they will never let an agreement materialize." As negotiations continue, McConnell explained that in the unlikely scenario a deal is reached, he "told Republican senators they'll have a 24-hour notice before a vote, but the Senate will be convening on Monday and I'll be right here in Washington."

Still, the fact that the Senate is briefly adjourning has not gone over well on social media, with many calling for them to remain on Capitol Hill until the moment a deal is reached and a new bill is passed. Scroll down to see what the American people are saying about this development amid the ongoing negotiations.