Second Stimulus Check: Social Media Furious Senate Adjourned Until Monday

Negotiations on the next stimulus package may be going nowhere, but that didn't stop the Senate from adjourning Thursday night with no intentions to return to Capitol Hill until Monday afternoon. Confirmed on social media by multiple reporters, the adjournment was also confirmed Senate Democrats. A message on their website reads, "The Senate stands adjourned until 3:00pm on Monday, August 3, 2020."

The decision to adjourn comes at a pivotal moment on Capitol Hill as negotiations continue regarding the HEALS Act, the coronavirus relief package proposed by the GOP on Monday. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows have been meeting daily with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer in an attempt to come to an agreement, though the discussions have led nowhere. With the Senate not scheduled to return for discussions until Monday, the $600 weekly unemployment benefit is guaranteed to expire Friday at midnight, and when they do return for discussions, there will be just a week to pass a relief package before Congress enters another recess that lasts until Sept. 8.

Given the limited number of days to approve further relief amid a still struggling economy, news that the Senate had chosen to adjourn did not go over well on social media, with many Americans calling upon members to return to continue discussions. Keep scrolling to see how social media is reacting to the latest development amid the ongoing negotiations.