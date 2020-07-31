Second Stimulus Check: Social Media Furious Senate Adjourned Until Monday
Negotiations on the next stimulus package may be going nowhere, but that didn't stop the Senate from adjourning Thursday night with no intentions to return to Capitol Hill until Monday afternoon. Confirmed on social media by multiple reporters, the adjournment was also confirmed Senate Democrats. A message on their website reads, "The Senate stands adjourned until 3:00pm on Monday, August 3, 2020."
The decision to adjourn comes at a pivotal moment on Capitol Hill as negotiations continue regarding the HEALS Act, the coronavirus relief package proposed by the GOP on Monday. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows have been meeting daily with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer in an attempt to come to an agreement, though the discussions have led nowhere. With the Senate not scheduled to return for discussions until Monday, the $600 weekly unemployment benefit is guaranteed to expire Friday at midnight, and when they do return for discussions, there will be just a week to pass a relief package before Congress enters another recess that lasts until Sept. 8.
Given the limited number of days to approve further relief amid a still struggling economy, news that the Senate had chosen to adjourn did not go over well on social media, with many Americans calling upon members to return to continue discussions. Keep scrolling to see how social media is reacting to the latest development amid the ongoing negotiations.
Honest to God. I think these people get off on imagining us out here wringing our hands worrying through another weekend of the fresh hell awaiting us on Monday, after the unemployment and eviction moratorium expire. Nice of the Senate to adjourn.#HelpUs#MoscowMitchMcConnell— bunontherun 🐇 WEAR A DAMN MASK! (@bunontherun3) July 31, 2020
Dear US Senate - you have jobs, you are not allowed to adjourn until you DO THEM. Alternately, you could quit and file for unemployment, which would solve quite a few problems all at once.— MikeTalonNYC (@MikeTalonNYC) July 30, 2020
The American people do not get to adjourn from the COVID hell they are living right now and neither should the Senate. Their apathy and dysfunction is pathetic.
We shouldn’t have to kick and scream for our own system to do its job in a time of crisis.— Brandon Wolf (@bjoewolf) July 31, 2020
Rhetorical question: Why @GOP - WHY?!?!!! - when there is a massing crisis hurting Americans of EVERY socioeconomic group & political affiliation would @SenateMajLdr adjourn the Senate to take a 3-day weekend when there is VITAL WORK TO BE DONE to help our citizens? WHY?!?!?!?! https://t.co/yF8rVtpjJZ— 🎻 Dr. Phillip W. Serna, Double Bass & Viols 🎻 (@PhillipWSerna) July 31, 2020
The Senate decided to adjourn for 93 hours instead of staying in town as unemployment benefits expire for millions.
A last-ditch GOP effort to extend the $600 benefit for a week was blocked by Schumer; Schumer's effort to pass a far broader bill was blocked by GOP. https://t.co/tfH6ZazO3d— Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) July 30, 2020
As you read these messages, keep in mind that the Senate opted to adjourn for the weekend as the $600 UI expires — and rent is due. #ExtendUI #SaveThe600 #MitchBetterHaveMyMoney https://t.co/coFO6b8thG— Diana Hussein (@heyadiana) July 31, 2020
The Senate is going to adjourn until next week? Are you fucking serious? You're going to leave the unemployed with the added stress without knowing? Gee you could extend the $600 until you get your shit together, but fuck'em, bunch of lazy bums— Stanbury Barth (@stanbury_barth) July 30, 2020
The Senate does not need to adjourn until this is taken care of. You’ve had long enough.— Scarlettethread (@scarlettethread) July 31, 2020
Well, you can't solve the problem if you adjourn and go home. We need to stop the senate's paychecks and take away their homes so they understand the desperation millions of Americans are facing right now. @senatemajldr, pull your head out of your ass! https://t.co/R3jnsuQyCX— Michele E. Gwynn (@MicheleEGwynn) July 31, 2020
#SenateRepublicans How can the Senate recess adjourn today without passing a bill to help struggling Americans? They don’t come back until after Labor Day. Have they not ever heard of working until the job is done? Such a disgrace. Americans have to vote these idiots out!— Linda B (@hatepoliticstoo) July 31, 2020
Senate Republicans had 2 months to come up with an economic stimulus plan. They waited until the last second to produce one, and have decided to adjourn before passing a bill when unemployment benefits are going to expire while they are gone.— Aaron Lucas (@AaronNealLucas) July 31, 2020
senate decided to adjourn for 93 hours?? millions will not be able to sleep tonight because they do not know whether or not they will be able to afford food or housing next week
the idea that the us has a functioning democratic congressional body is a shameful deceit#ExtendUI https://t.co/UfWtqhjeoy— mo (@Mo_Malik_) July 31, 2020
Um...aren't the employment benefits expiring tomorrow? And yet the Senate has decided to adjourn until Monday? WTH?— Julieta (@jbr1979) July 31, 2020
Then why did you adjourn the Senate without voting on the Jouse bill? You made it clear that you’re the do nothing Senate leader and are DIRECTLY responsible for hurting the American people. #MoscowMitch https://t.co/mbQH2NiHlK— KHop (@Im_Khop) July 30, 2020