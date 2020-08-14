Second Stimulus Check: Social Media Demands Congress Return to Work Immediately to Aid Americans
With Republicans and Democrats remaining at a stalemate when it comes to the next stimulus relief bill, Americans across the country are demanding that Congress reconvene to strike a deal. Currently, both chambers of Congress are on a scheduled recess, with the Senate not scheduled to return to Capitol Hill until Tuesday, Sept. 8, followed by the House of Representatives on Monday, Sept. 14, dates that are not sitting well with some.
Despite the recess, negotiations haven't adjourned quite yet. According to The Hill, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows will attempt to continue discussions with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, though that fact alone offers little hope. After negotiations collapsed last week, the only contact to take place this week has reportedly been a single phone call between Mnuchin and Pelosi on Wednesday. That call led nowhere. In the off chance that both sides are able to reach a deal, members of Congress will have 24-hour notice to return for a vote on legislation.
For many Americans, the promise that congressional lawmakers will be available to vote on legislation is simply not enough. Struggling to stay afloat amid an unprecedented economic crisis, many feel that Congress taking a recess is not only unfair, but a betrayal, and are now demanding that both chambers return to Capitol Hill and remain there until a deal is reached.
someone pull congress out of vacation and drag their asses to work already— sarah (@sarah_micheleg) August 14, 2020
Can we invoke the War Powers Act to force Congress back to work?— H T G (@TomQPublic) August 14, 2020
I like how congress can just go on vacation without passing a stimulus bill but working people have to put their health at risk to work during this pandemic.— Corey (@ContentCorey) August 14, 2020
The funniest thing about a congress "break" is that it implies theyre actually doing work to take a break from. Being a member of Congress is just trying to look busy while you aren't working on your reelection campaign.— Anna (@annabandana77) August 14, 2020
In extraordinary times (such as the current ones), you would think Congress could, at the very least, work until they get a deal to help ordinary Americans.
Instead, they're on a paid vacation. https://t.co/zE1xgmLCTG— Josh Weyer (@JagWeyer44) August 14, 2020
Congress leaving without addressing the tens of millions of Americans still out of work through no fault of their own is a fucking sham.
What an absolute disgrace. Term limit all of these fuckers.— Jimmy Tacos 🌮 (@Jimmy__Tacos) August 14, 2020
So regular citizens have to return to work and suffer but Congress can just say fuck it and take a break? What is even the point of these people? I feel like they’re always on vacation. https://t.co/FAvrHtpWFs— Serena☻ (@serenaiguess) August 14, 2020
Can't they call a special session forcing them to return to Congress? https://t.co/5IdeMQHrPY— Janzee (@janicecarlson77) August 14, 2020
So irresponsible of Congress! All of them need to return and do their job for us. We pay their salary!— Laurenltw (@ltwlauren) August 14, 2020
Congress needs to go back to work!— Abisai64 (@Abisai7) August 14, 2020
Contact your people in Congress and tell them,
"I'm your boss! Get your ass back to work or you're fired!"— Graydon L. Wheeler (@WheelerGraydon) August 14, 2020
@SenSherrodBrown I hope you enjoy your break while many Americans suffer. Does congress still work for the American people?— Zack Wilson (@Zwilson36) August 14, 2020
If Congress is representing “the people “ the People DEMAND our representatives do their jobs. Else, forgo any salary payments until such time as they return to DC and hammer out a solution to save the American people. @senatemajldr @SpeakerPelosi You work for US. Do your Jobs! https://t.co/RESIRu6mMe— 🤬Angry American 😡 #SaveUSPS (@smj327) August 14, 2020
ALL of Congress needs to return to Washington and get to work for WE THE PEOPLE!!!!!! @SpeakerPelosi @senatemajldr It should be every members responsibility and not the administration!!— Elizabeth Solomon (@esolomon2) August 14, 2020