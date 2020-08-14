Second Stimulus Check: Social Media Demands Congress Return to Work Immediately to Aid Americans

With Republicans and Democrats remaining at a stalemate when it comes to the next stimulus relief bill, Americans across the country are demanding that Congress reconvene to strike a deal. Currently, both chambers of Congress are on a scheduled recess, with the Senate not scheduled to return to Capitol Hill until Tuesday, Sept. 8, followed by the House of Representatives on Monday, Sept. 14, dates that are not sitting well with some.

Despite the recess, negotiations haven't adjourned quite yet. According to The Hill, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows will attempt to continue discussions with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, though that fact alone offers little hope. After negotiations collapsed last week, the only contact to take place this week has reportedly been a single phone call between Mnuchin and Pelosi on Wednesday. That call led nowhere. In the off chance that both sides are able to reach a deal, members of Congress will have 24-hour notice to return for a vote on legislation.

For many Americans, the promise that congressional lawmakers will be available to vote on legislation is simply not enough. Struggling to stay afloat amid an unprecedented economic crisis, many feel that Congress taking a recess is not only unfair, but a betrayal, and are now demanding that both chambers return to Capitol Hill and remain there until a deal is reached.