Second Stimulus Check: Social Media Begs Trump to Sign Executive Order for New Stimulus Bill
As the deadline for Congress to approve the next stimulus package approaches with no signs that negotiations are going anywhere, the American people are calling on President Donald Trump to sign an executive order that would expedite the approval of a second round of stimulus checks. Currently, negotiations regarding the GOP's HEALS Act, which include another round of direct payments, are deadlocked, with little hope that it will be approved by Aug. 7, the last day on which Congress will be on Capitol Hill before another summer recess.
With coronavirus cases surging across the country and unemployment rates still sitting at staggering highs, many feel that the government needs to act now to bring aid to the public. According to recent reports, the president is considering doing just that. On Monday, the Washington Post reported that the president is considering taking "unilateral action" if a deal is not soon reached. He is reportedly considering signing an executive order to stop evictions and pass payroll tax cuts, though it is unclear if he has any plans to fast-track the approval of stimulus checks, which he has been a vocal supporter of.
As negotiations continue on Capitol Hill, and as Trump allegedly considers his option, social media users are begging for quick action from the president. Keep scrolling to see what social media has to say.
@realDonaldTrump can you sign a executive order for that stimulus bill of yours so we can our stimulus check to be out so you don't need to trust that crazy Nancy please.— Carl Sunden III (@IiiSunden) August 3, 2020
@realDonaldTrump Executive order Stimulus package for 6 months at 1250.00 monthly per individual. This will allow America to get back too work...Scouts out sir.— Russell3674@hotmail.com (@endevore1) August 4, 2020
Do democrats really want Trump to do this by Executive Order? I do, just don't forget another stimulus with the eviction moratoriums and unemployment.— Esoterically60(Heather Hogrobrooks) (@esoterically60) August 4, 2020
Trump considering unilateral action as stalemate over coronavirus relief continues https://t.co/53493bPy6r
@realDonaldTrump Mister President can you please expedite the stimulus process? The people need your help! Perhaps an Executive Order?— Dennis D Kidd (@DennisDKidd1) August 3, 2020
@realdonaldtrump sign executive order for a huge stimulus check since senate skips fridays and today work 3 hours wow. id even appreciate you if you was honest and offer more than $1200 much more you keep saying.— Biden supporter (@easydoe94632522) August 3, 2020
@realDonaldTrump it seems as though the Democrats don't want to negotiate a stimulus package. Perhaps executive order is the path to take for the American people— phil anderson (@phil_anderson67) August 3, 2020
Hello #trump what about an executive order for another #stimulus? #musicians along with other artists are in need of help. #Streaming is cheating musicians. Streaming platforms need to be investigated. No composer or artist can survive on streaming or #YouTube. We need your help https://t.co/kymOmGMYmT— 🇺🇸 (@tiabo555) August 3, 2020
Quit saying stupid crap and you might be good president and do executive order on the stimulus checks for everybody in this country not just unemployed— Wayne Persinger (@persinger_wayne) August 3, 2020
@realDonaldTrump why not use an executive order to push the stimulus payments through and let Congress fight about the rest?— Jacob F. (@Joshua7677) August 3, 2020
$SPY HOD, did Trump pass that executive order for stimulus? lol— 𝗟𝗲𝗶𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗶 𝗣𝗶𝗽𝘀™| (@PipsToDollars) August 3, 2020
@realDonaldTrump must take unilateral action by Executive Order on COVID Stimulus that will provide relief to poor, middle class, unemployed, and prevent evictions. @SpeakerPelosi will NEVER allow a stimulus to pass because that would be a WIN for Trump. @dnc @gop— Katerina Wild (@katerina_wild) August 3, 2020
Make it an Executive Order tomorrow on the unemployment and rental assistance. Give them 3 stimulus checks for the last three months. Good luck 👍 Sir— Kris (@Kris35112175) August 3, 2020
@realDonaldTrump You need to write an executive order and give people the stimulus you feel needs to be given immediately. The rest of the government is playing games with the people's lives. Don't let them win, them winning means 2/3 or more of the population dead. Namaste— AhMinel_Nazirah (@AhminelN) August 2, 2020