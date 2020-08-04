Second Stimulus Check: Social Media Begs Trump to Sign Executive Order for New Stimulus Bill

As the deadline for Congress to approve the next stimulus package approaches with no signs that negotiations are going anywhere, the American people are calling on President Donald Trump to sign an executive order that would expedite the approval of a second round of stimulus checks. Currently, negotiations regarding the GOP's HEALS Act, which include another round of direct payments, are deadlocked, with little hope that it will be approved by Aug. 7, the last day on which Congress will be on Capitol Hill before another summer recess.

With coronavirus cases surging across the country and unemployment rates still sitting at staggering highs, many feel that the government needs to act now to bring aid to the public. According to recent reports, the president is considering doing just that. On Monday, the Washington Post reported that the president is considering taking "unilateral action" if a deal is not soon reached. He is reportedly considering signing an executive order to stop evictions and pass payroll tax cuts, though it is unclear if he has any plans to fast-track the approval of stimulus checks, which he has been a vocal supporter of.

As negotiations continue on Capitol Hill, and as Trump allegedly considers his option, social media users are begging for quick action from the president. Keep scrolling to see what social media has to say.