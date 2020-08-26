Second Stimulus Check: Social Media Begs Nancy Pelosi to Focus on Passing Coronavirus Relief Bill
With Congress still seeming far away from reaching a deal on another stimulus package, the American people are pleading with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to turn her focus towards economic relief. After Pelosi appeared on MSNB blasting the "trillions of dollars" being used to bolster the Stock Market while that money could better be used to "bolster the middle class," social media lit up with responses, many condemning Congress for failing to live up to their duties.
Trillions of dollars are being used to bolster the Stock Market. America must take steps to support hardworking families nationwide as well. #FamiliesFirst #MSNBCLive pic.twitter.com/cKXhYBIhoL— Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) August 24, 2020
Although Pelosi has long advocated for additional economic relief, including the second round of stimulus payments, her attention in recent days has seemingly shifted to the U.S. Postal Service. Although the House of Representatives went on their scheduled recess, she called members back into session to vote on a bill that would provide $25 billion to the organization amid fears that the new Postmaster General may be limited the USPS’ capacity to impact the upcoming presidential election, which will see many people voting by mail. While in session, however, no discussions occurred regarding a stimulus relief package.
With millions of Americans still out of work and struggling to stay afloat, many are demanding that Pelosi and other members of Congress resume discussions. At the very least, they believe that Congress should pass legislation allowing a second round of stimulus payments, which have bipartisan support. Keep scrolling to see what social media is saying.
Enough! Get the stimulus done!— girl bos (@girlbos) August 24, 2020
#NancyPelosi GET OUT OF OFFICE SO SOMEONE ELSE CAN COME TO AN AGREEMENT ON MY STIMULUS CHECK! pic.twitter.com/OphCaQ4LtV— sandra firestine (@SandraFirestine) August 25, 2020
We need to go all in:— Gary Livingston - Fight the Status Quo At All Cost (@ifreezetime) August 24, 2020
- Full closure of all non-essentials (med, food, supplies are essential)
- UBI (direct to people, not through employers)
- Cancel Rent/Mort.
- Only delivery/curbside pickup
- Free & Accessible testing w/ tracking/tracing
- Full Medical Care Coverage & masks
Nancy - I will be homeless if we don't get the extra EDD here in CA. My ob doesn't seem to be coming back - I am 60 and VERY Afraid end of this month I will be living on streets. my Wkly benefit is only $185, my rent is $1400— dawn wirth (@punkphotos7) August 24, 2020
You're a BIG part of what's holding up the stimulus package and direct stimulus checks. You chose to tackle the USPS, but you knew it'd be DOA. Now we have nothing and no deal in sight. Great job!— Springwood Slasher (@HorrorRules77) August 25, 2020
25 Million for The Kennedy Center you had to have in the last stimulus could have gone to American People..Talk to the hand Nancy..SMH— Shop2udrop (@ljw6227) August 24, 2020
Why you promise to American People to help us with the Second Stimulus check and the extended unemployment and everything was a lye, we needed , hellooo, you are hurting millions of Americans families for your own political behalf .will remember November3rd 😡— Maca (@vikina) August 25, 2020
Nancy with all respect, please return to the table and negotiate individual issues with McConnell. We need you back to the table now. Nobody’s going to win if nothing is done for the people Food and Rent. NOW.— paintergirl (@ShawnaOlsen) August 25, 2020
If families are first then why isn’t the bill passed for relief for American families?? Restart negotiations today!! Stand alone bill for stimulus checks, unemployment extension, and eviction moratorium!! Americans need relief NOW!— Damon Wooton (@WootonDamon) August 24, 2020
Send us the Stimulus Check now please!!!!!— Alma @Glammaa1959 (@ArcalaLourdez) August 24, 2020
Lord we need another stimulus check— Yolanda3❤❤❤ (@Yolanda64799846) August 24, 2020
Ok so pass a smaller bill with unemployment $600 FPUC & our $1200 Stimulus checks! It’s been 4 weeks, stalling way too long people need this asap!— almostdoesntcount (@almostdoesntco3) August 24, 2020
Why can't you help pass the bill we need help to feed are kids and keep a roof over there head's— Henry (@Henry64395571) August 25, 2020
So do something and stop tweeting— Richard Vogt (@richard939wis) August 25, 2020