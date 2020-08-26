Second Stimulus Check: Social Media Begs Nancy Pelosi to Focus on Passing Coronavirus Relief Bill

With Congress still seeming far away from reaching a deal on another stimulus package, the American people are pleading with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to turn her focus towards economic relief. After Pelosi appeared on MSNB blasting the "trillions of dollars" being used to bolster the Stock Market while that money could better be used to "bolster the middle class," social media lit up with responses, many condemning Congress for failing to live up to their duties.

Trillions of dollars are being used to bolster the Stock Market. America must take steps to support hardworking families nationwide as well. #FamiliesFirst #MSNBCLive pic.twitter.com/cKXhYBIhoL — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) August 24, 2020

Although Pelosi has long advocated for additional economic relief, including the second round of stimulus payments, her attention in recent days has seemingly shifted to the U.S. Postal Service. Although the House of Representatives went on their scheduled recess, she called members back into session to vote on a bill that would provide $25 billion to the organization amid fears that the new Postmaster General may be limited the USPS’ capacity to impact the upcoming presidential election, which will see many people voting by mail. While in session, however, no discussions occurred regarding a stimulus relief package.

With millions of Americans still out of work and struggling to stay afloat, many are demanding that Pelosi and other members of Congress resume discussions. At the very least, they believe that Congress should pass legislation allowing a second round of stimulus payments, which have bipartisan support. Keep scrolling to see what social media is saying.