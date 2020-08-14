Second Stimulus Check: Nancy Pelosi's Chart of 'Differences' in Relief Bills Draws in Forceful Response

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ignited social media on Thursday after she pointed out the "differences between Democrats' plan to combat the coronavirus & the meager proposals presented by the Trump Administration and Republicans." Her chart, showing the stark differences in proposals regarding key aspects of a potential relief bill, came as both sides continue to place blame on the other following failed negotiations.

The differences between Democrats’ plan to combat the coronavirus & the meager proposals presented by the Trump Administration and Republicans in Congress could not be more stark. #FamiliesFirst pic.twitter.com/ThtsuQOIAX — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) August 13, 2020

According to Pelosi, Democrats and Republicans stand billions of dollars apart on key aspects such as funding for anti-hunger and food assistance, anti-eviction and rent assistance, coronavirus testing and contact tracing, and schools as they attempt to safely reopen amid the pandemic. These differences led to a stalemate in negotiations as Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer met for nearly two weeks with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows discussing the GOP's proposed HEALS Act. The GOP had proposed a $1 trillion package, whereas Democrats felt a more wide-sweeping bill was required to address the economic crisis caused by the pandemic.

Pelosi's chart immediately set social media ablaze. As the struggling American people await any news of further aid, many didn't hesitate to comment, some picking sides while others simply pleaded with Congress to come to an agreement and pass a bill sooner rather than later.