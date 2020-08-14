Second Stimulus Check: Nancy Pelosi's Chart of 'Differences' in Relief Bills Draws in Forceful Response
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ignited social media on Thursday after she pointed out the "differences between Democrats' plan to combat the coronavirus & the meager proposals presented by the Trump Administration and Republicans." Her chart, showing the stark differences in proposals regarding key aspects of a potential relief bill, came as both sides continue to place blame on the other following failed negotiations.
The differences between Democrats’ plan to combat the coronavirus & the meager proposals presented by the Trump Administration and Republicans in Congress could not be more stark. #FamiliesFirst pic.twitter.com/ThtsuQOIAX— Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) August 13, 2020
According to Pelosi, Democrats and Republicans stand billions of dollars apart on key aspects such as funding for anti-hunger and food assistance, anti-eviction and rent assistance, coronavirus testing and contact tracing, and schools as they attempt to safely reopen amid the pandemic. These differences led to a stalemate in negotiations as Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer met for nearly two weeks with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows discussing the GOP's proposed HEALS Act. The GOP had proposed a $1 trillion package, whereas Democrats felt a more wide-sweeping bill was required to address the economic crisis caused by the pandemic.
Pelosi's chart immediately set social media ablaze. As the struggling American people await any news of further aid, many didn’t hesitate to comment, some picking sides while others simply pleaded with Congress to come to an agreement and pass a bill sooner rather than later. Keep scrolling to see what social media is saying about Pelosi's tweet.
This is what media should broadcast daily, every hour, until the Republicans agree to provide real relief. The contrasts between the proposed House and Senate bills needs to be laid bare, for all to see. Republicans are not negotiating in good faith. They’re harming millions.— Callie (@CallieSpeaksUp) August 13, 2020
This should have been negotiatiated, agree upon, and ready to go on August 1st. You ALL had plenty of time. The American people put their faith in their government and you all failed.— Penelope Murray (@Penelope2pointo) August 13, 2020
Please get this done. So many people are hurting, my family is getting by, barely and we are some of the lucky ones.— Cass -Crazy Easy Keto- (@crazyeasyketo) August 13, 2020
Very clear graph. Share. https://t.co/wFGvN1spTd— Janice Clark (@jadeecee1) August 14, 2020
You're right that they work together - but why do they need to all be in the same bill? Negotiate them separately. Pass what you agree on and stop using Americans as bait.— Jeff Batdorf (@jeffbatdorf) August 13, 2020
That’s a lot of money that isn’t going to rich people...I mean “job creators”.
Giving money to infrastructure and people in need—why do you want to do that? It would only stimulate the economy, and make them less miserable.— 99% vs 1% 🌊Register & VOTE!🗳️ (@iblockmagats) August 14, 2020
$250,000 for hunger assistance? That's insulting.— Julie Lynn (@FantasyJB) August 13, 2020
They don't care. We've already been out of money. There's no jobs. I've never had to go thru this. Have no food. Trump bitched about his water pressure and it was fixed the next day. My UI check had 176 for two weeks now. Wtf is the 400at???? My rent alone is1200— VSPinkAngeL (@HannahShuman1) August 13, 2020
and, this is the issue https://t.co/RabR55Idcf— Annette Montgomery (@Annette_mont) August 14, 2020
This says all you need to see.we must— Charles Toto better known as cha cha no # (@CharlesToto5) August 14, 2020
Vote blue no matter who. https://t.co/uGZEQXYc1M
Get it done Nancy. Forget the fluff from both sides. Only take care of evictions, unemployment and food. Both sides can work on the fluff at a later date. As long as all of you have a home, bills paid and food, you don’t care about us.— Penny (@Penny_816) August 13, 2020
When we gonna get some good news finally??? I give up on this government.. no one cares— Kristina Meade (@kristinavmeade) August 13, 2020
This all true and both sides can continue to point fingers to place blame, but at the end of the day Americans are still struggling and suffering.
Americans don't want excuses. We expect results.— Klutch (@unrestrikted) August 13, 2020
Here is the question, if both sides agree on another bulk stimulus check why not get that done before your month vacation? Americans are starving, whether people vote for you or not you represent them. Why didn’t you release those check?— MD (@mccdoe3289) August 13, 2020