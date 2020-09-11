Second Stimulus Check: GOP's Skinny Relief Bill Blocked in the Senate and Americans Are Fed Up
The American people are no closer to getting additional relief as they had been prior to Congress reconvening on Capitol Hill this week, and the frustration is only growing. On Thursday, the Senate voted on yet another stimulus relief bill — a $500 billion slimmed-down proposal that ultimately failed to pass.
This new proposal, introduced earlier in the week by Senate Republicans and coming on the heels of the July-introduced HEALS Act, was much more stripped back than others. The new legislation sought to extend enhanced unemployment benefits, at $300 per week, until Dec. 27, and also offered an additional $257 billion for the Paycheck Protection Program, $105 billion for schools, and included liability protections, among several other things. What it did not include, however, was funding for state and local aid as well as a second round of stimulus payments.
The bill needed a total of 60 votes to pass the Senate, with a final vote of 52 to 47 – divided mostly along party lines aside from Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul, who joined Democrats in voting against it – falling several votes shy of that. This failed proposal only served to further anger anxious Americans still struggling to stay afloat amid the pandemic, many viewing it as another failure on Congress’ part to properly respond to the pandemic and the economic crisis. The bill’s failure, of course, came as negotiations regarding the HEALS Act remain stalled, and some also felt the decision to introduce yet another proposal only served to draw attention away from the negotiations.
Your bill is a scam. And you knew it wouldn’t pass. You put crap in there no Dem would ever support under any circumstances. Also, you’re one of the criminals in Coronagate and you should spend the rest of your life in prison. For now, you being voted out works. cc: @AmyMcGrathKY— Scott Dworkin (@funder) September 10, 2020
MORE THAN 195,000 LIVES AND JOBS HAVE BEEN LOST NOW, AND STILL RISING! PLEASE PASS THE STIMULUS AND DIRECT CASH PAYMENTS TO HELP STRUGGLING FAMILIES! pic.twitter.com/kVBH7rYwS7— Shane! (@shannonhines76) September 11, 2020
It’s sad how people on here are complaining which party is to blame but the bigger picture is that their jobs are secured and they have steady money coming in and food.While “we the people” are trying to survive to the next pay period in this pandemic.— Coco (@SweetLadyLobos) September 10, 2020
McConnell’s strategy is now pretty clear. The GOP is going to lose the election, House, Senate and White House. Therefore, he is going to block any kind of stimulus or anything else that might prevent the economy from crashing severely in the month or two after the election.— Thom Hartmann (@Thom_Hartmann) September 10, 2020
So the GOP stimulus failed as expected. Get that weak shit out of here. It's all or nothing at this critical point. What is so hard to understand about that. Both parties are slow af.— 〽️ (@Truthfully_Mike) September 10, 2020
So the vote on second stimulus check just failed, because the lawmakers who make $175,000/year can’t come to a conclusion if they want to help people with some extra cash despite them being laid off from their jobs, hours cut down and bills due— azmar khan (@khannazmar) September 10, 2020
It’s not about democrats or republicans,it’s about the American people 🤦🏻♂️— El Rayo (@BlasGonzalez15) September 10, 2020
can you believe our government has failed us yet again? No stimulus bill signed again. The American people suffer while the politicians continue to play games.— 🌙Susan Vengeance🌙 (@SusanVengeance) September 10, 2020
Would ya look at that, stimulus talks failed.
Again.
Time to overthrow the government. Who needs a pitchfork? I'm going shopping.— TheGodzillaDude🐉🐝🌶♟🌹#HiveSZN (@TheGodzillaDude) September 10, 2020
Latest stimulus package failed. Don’t get any hopes up y’all. Gvt said fuk ya— Monique (@mcfizzle9) September 11, 2020
The fact the second stimulus failed is so representative of this country— RaiderMarijuana 🖤☠️🌬 (@MsBossyLeo) September 10, 2020
So senate failed to pass the latest stimulus plan 🙂— ray of ☀️ (@_25_SAVage_) September 10, 2020
The Senate failed to pass another stimulus bill. A bill that did not have checks for Americans but bail outs for corporations.— Resist & Desist (@ResistandDesist) September 10, 2020
Meanwhile, a bill that would actually help us average people, sits on your desk waiting for a vote. The one that just failed to pass didn’t even have a stimulus check with it. https://t.co/BfWH5j2Uum— BrokenheArtist🥀✨ (@AddisonKanoe) September 11, 2020