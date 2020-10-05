Second Stimulus Check: Donald Trump Gets Strong Reaction After Tweeting 'Work Together' for Coronavirus Relief
President Donald Trump may be hospitalized after testing positive for the coronavirus pandemic, but that isn't stopping him from prompting strong reactions on social media. After the president weighed in on the ongoing coronavirus relief measures, social media erupted with reactions.
Tweeting from the Walter Reed Medical Center Saturday night, just a day after he was transported to the facility, urged Congress to pass another stimulus bill. In a tweet, Trump said that "OUR GREAT USA WANTS & NEEDS STIMULUS." He went on to encourage Democrats and Republicans to "WORK TOGETHER AND GET IT DONE."
OUR GREAT USA WANTS & NEEDS STIMULUS. WORK TOGETHER AND GET IT DONE. Thank you!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 3, 2020
The president's push for a deal came as discussions surrounding additional relief packages gained momentum. After weeks of stalled negotiations, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi finally resumed talks, both expressing a desire to reach an agreement before the November election. Pelosi, meanwhile, also introduced an entirely new relief package, dubbed the HEROES Act 2.0. That package has since been approved by the House of Representatives, though it is unlikely to be brought to the Senate floor for a vote.
The president shifting focus to relief talks amid his diagnosis, which he confirmed early Friday morning, immediately prompted new discussions on social media. Scroll down to see what people are saying about the president's tweet.
Yes I agree please get something done soon!— Cynthia Whitworth (@cywhitworth79) October 5, 2020
REMINDER: the House passed the Heroes Act months ago and Heroes Act 2 last week#MoscowMitch McConnell is blocking both until Republicans get Covid-19 legal protections for big corporations, so they can make vulnerable workers in unsafe conditions sick — but can’t ever be sued pic.twitter.com/p5DJKuQkjg— 𝚋𝚊𝚡𝚝𝚎𝚛 𝚋𝚎𝚊𝚗 (@TheBaxterBean) October 3, 2020
you did a great job capturing his voice here, white house intern. https://t.co/AWmed7Oa55— Lily Sullivan (@LilyYily) October 3, 2020
This ain't Trump tweeting lol.
Also the Senate blocked the stimulus bill so it's on them bud https://t.co/xiMhxHTV2c— Mayor of Lucky Boy, NV (@NumbaOneBastard) October 3, 2020
This is how we know your Twitter account is being given the "Weekend at Bernie's" treatment.— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) October 3, 2020
Which aide is tweeting this?— Mrs. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) October 3, 2020
5 months since the last one, sounds great— GamerMan360 (@Christi48923564) October 4, 2020
Yes please make some get it done and we need some thing we are going homeless and starving like I don’t understand why it’s taking months to do something for the American people somebody needs to help the American people @realDonaldTrump please help us ASAP— Hope Carmickle (@CarmickleHope) October 4, 2020
Was this supposed to be a DM to Mitch?— Scott Santens🧢🏄♂️ (@scottsantens) October 4, 2020
Now this I agree.— Warrior Queen (@Darkdogdays) October 4, 2020
So Mnuchin got Trump's phone? https://t.co/1ZGqYB06ak— Carter Dotson (@jcarterdotson) October 3, 2020
blink twice if this is Trump actually tweeting this https://t.co/Hm7Oac6sRj— Adam Gorightly (@AdamGorightly) October 3, 2020
Congress don’t care . All went on recess !— Judy Alinsky (@AlinskyJudy) October 4, 2020
PLEASE, get it done!!!— Beverly Joye Conley (@joye_beverly) October 5, 2020