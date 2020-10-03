Stimulus Checks: Donald Trump Fires off Support for Relief Amid Hospitalization

✖

Even though he is currently battling COVID-19, President Donald Trump has still taken to Twitter to share his thoughts on the state of the country. On Saturday afternoon, the president issued a message about stimulus checks via Twitter. In his statement, he urged lawmakers to agree and pass stimulus legislation, something that Democrats and Republicans have been unable to do successfully amidst the past few months of negotiations.

On Twitter, Trump wrote that Americans want and need another stimulus package. He then urged lawmakers to work together so that they can "GET IT DONE." Of course, as previously stated, the president's message comes amidst his battle with COVID-19. He initially shared via Twitter on early Friday morning that both he and First Lady Melania Trump had been positively diagnosed with COVID-19. The news came shortly after Hope Hicks, one of the top aides to the president, tested positive for the coronavirus.

OUR GREAT USA WANTS & NEEDS STIMULUS. WORK TOGETHER AND GET IT DONE. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 3, 2020

Ever since Trump announced his diagnosis, several others connected to him have received a positive diagnosis, as well. In addition to Trump, Melania, and Hicks, former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien, Sen. Mike Lee, Sen. Thom Tillis, and former Governor of New Jersey Chris Christie have all tested positive for COVID-19. On Friday afternoon, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said that Trump was going to Walter Reed Medical Center after experiencing "mild symptoms" related to the illness. Although, CNN's White House correspondent Jim Acosta said that this situation might be more severe than what the White House has shared publicly. He spoke with multiple sources about the matter, including a Trump advisor, and said that this situation is "serious." They also shared that the president has supposedly been experiencing fatigue and has had some difficulty breathing.

During a press conference on Saturday, a handful of doctors who have been treating the president spoke about his condition. They avoided certain questions (including ones regarding details on his fever and whether he was given supplemental oxygen) and generally painted an optimistic outlook of Trump's well-being. However, Trump's own chief of staff, Mark Meadows, released a statement that paints a more serious picture of the president's condition. Meadows' statement read, "The president's vitals over the last 24 hours were very concerning and the next 48 hours will be critical in terms of his care. We're still not on a clear path to a full recovery."