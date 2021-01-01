Seattle's Space Needle Virtual New Year's Eve Sparks Spirited Response From Social Media
Seattle's famous Space Needle structure held a virtual New Year's Eve event, and it has sparked some spirited responses from social media users. This year the Space Needle and Seattle Center opted to forgo a real live fireworks show, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, Seattle-based even company Modern Enterprises — and it's CEO/owner Terry Morgan — helped create a unique virtual production that utilized special graphics to give the illusion that the Space Needle was surrounded by captivating lights and visuals.
According to Geek Wire, the production was created with digital mapping technology. However, there was also a bit of a twist, as layers of images visuals were placed over a real video of the Needle, which was captured in multiple camera angles ahead of time. The spectacular event delivered beautifual sights, such as the Space Needle appearing to look like a giant butterfly, and a flower. The non-traditional New Year's Eve event has had many talking on social media. Scroll down to see what they are saying.
Cheers to 2021! 🎆 A Seattle entrepreneur helped create this virtual display to ring in the new year.
Watch the full show: https://t.co/KAE9Nq1nZV pic.twitter.com/CUDRnwXGNo— KING 5 News (@KING5Seattle) January 1, 2021
prevnext
That was the coolest show hands down! This is the future 👏👏👏— ☆ Dead Inside ☆ (@therice777) January 1, 2021
What even is the Space Needle New Year's event? 🤣🛸 pic.twitter.com/I2fgpmpI5z— Alex (@Perfect_Rican) January 1, 2021
prevnext
The giant coronavirus has mutated over Seattle, apparently. #NYE2020 pic.twitter.com/evQ8G4FLZN— Lindsey Wasson (@lindseywasson) January 1, 2021
space needle just turned into an evangelion someone help pic.twitter.com/PqzaXri4fP— Persephone 🌟 (@rabbitcomputer) January 1, 2021
prevnext
I just have a lot of questions pic.twitter.com/f2cRpt0Kae— Lindsey Wasson (@lindseywasson) January 1, 2021
I will say, I am proud of the Space Needle for fulfilling its true purpose as some sort of alien beacon. Unfortunately it also got T-mobile slimed pic.twitter.com/6h3FRdvBme— Lindsey Wasson (@lindseywasson) January 1, 2021
prevnext
I want what this guy was having. #spaceNeedle pic.twitter.com/kJDfuFvtRj— Jess Zimbabwe (@jzimbabwe) January 1, 2021
Seattle Space Needle 2020 fireworks. 👏👏👏 WOW! pic.twitter.com/VqRmhUAuK3— Myriam 🌊 (@maximusmom13) January 1, 2021
prevnext
Wowser insane 😱 I was a lil confused at, first, but it’s actually pretty cool. Kinda freaky, but some of the ones were pretty. But that damn ufo took me out 🤯🤯🤯😳😳 pic.twitter.com/KpG88IXmDV— TOTALY BLESSED 🦋 (@kuluani) January 1, 2021
Happy new year everyone! Please check out the whole space needle show if you get a chance, I can’t decide if it’s a better goodbye to 2020 or hello to 2021. It’s certainly something, though! 😂🥳 pic.twitter.com/AVzziAa51X— Reenie 💖 Happy Merry Yuzumas! (@ReenieOnIce) January 1, 2021
prevnext
2020 doesnt deserve this kind of goodbye tbh 😒 Hello 2021!!!🥳🥳🥳— DirtyDan (@JeSuisDirtyDan) January 1, 2021
I don't know how they are doing what they are doing at the Space Needle tonight, but I'm not missing the fireworks at all - this is pretty amazing!
Happy New Year from the West Coast! pic.twitter.com/vBYFEecMlw— 💛 Cussing Woman Doctor Stan Account 💛 (@DavidofSeattle) January 1, 2021
January 1, 2021prev