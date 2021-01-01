Seattle's Space Needle Virtual New Year's Eve Sparks Spirited Response From Social Media

Seattle's famous Space Needle structure held a virtual New Year's Eve event, and it has sparked some spirited responses from social media users. This year the Space Needle and Seattle Center opted to forgo a real live fireworks show, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, Seattle-based even company Modern Enterprises — and it's CEO/owner Terry Morgan — helped create a unique virtual production that utilized special graphics to give the illusion that the Space Needle was surrounded by captivating lights and visuals.

According to Geek Wire, the production was created with digital mapping technology. However, there was also a bit of a twist, as layers of images visuals were placed over a real video of the Needle, which was captured in multiple camera angles ahead of time. The spectacular event delivered beautifual sights, such as the Space Needle appearing to look like a giant butterfly, and a flower. The non-traditional New Year's Eve event has had many talking on social media. Scroll down to see what they are saying.