Screenshot Reveals O.J. Simpson Allegedly Threatening Twitter Parody Account: ‘I Will Cut You’

O.J. Simpson’s Twitter account allegedly sent a series of menacing direct messages to a parody account that skewers him over his acquittal in the 1994 slayings of ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman.

The threats — one of which included a string of 16 knife emojis and a warning that read, ‘I WILL FIND YOUR ASS AND CUT YOU’ — were posted in a pair of videos posted on the @KillerOJSimpson parody Twitter page on Monday, the same day that marked the 25th anniversary of the infamous slow-speed white Ford Bronco police chase.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The videos show several direct messages from @TheRealOJ32, the account Simpson created last week, sent to @KillerOJSimpson, whose parody account features a crudely doctored profile photo of Simpson grinning while holding a butcher knife in a black-gloved hand.

Um yeah, @TheRealOJ32 Just sent this scary ass DM treating me to delete my parody account. Watch the video. 😐🤣🔪 RT this @WORLDSTAR @TMZ Funny stuff. #OJSimpson pic.twitter.com/3bXha7n47U — O.J. Simpson🔪 (@KillerOJSimpson) June 17, 2019

Simpson, 71, first messaged the parody account asking the account administrator to delete it “or I will have my lawyer remove it for false misleading content I didn’t post.”

The administrator of the parody account, who said he was “f—ing around,” sent back, “And if I don’t? You gonna stab me too? In reality i ain’t lying. You, me and millions know the truth. You Trippin’ over a parody account lol Welcome to twitter bruh.”

At that point, Simpson’s Twitter account, which still remains unverified after he joined the social media platform last week, wrote back: “Like I said, delete this ‘Parody’ account as you call it or face serious consequences by me. I’ll find your ass one way or another so don’t mess with me. I got nothing to lose. Grow up!”

The parody account sent back a thumbs up with a knife emoji, and Simpson sent back a knife emoji.

After a few more exchanges, Simpson wrote, “You think I’m playing? Tired of all your bulls—. I WILL FIND YOUR ASS AND CUT YOU – Don’t believe me? Just watch and see b—.”

Later, Simpson sent 16 knife emojis and wrote, “you next.”

Other content on the parody page includes a tweet of the video Simpson shared on Father’s Day — with added audio of someone repeatedly screaming, “Police! Help!” in the background.

The threatening direct messages from Simpson’s new Twitter account come after he said on Twitter last week that “I’ve got a little getting even to do.”

In 2017, Simpson was released on parole after serving nine years in prison for an armed robbery in a Las Vegas hotel room. A spokeswoman for the Nevada Department of Public Safety told the New York Post that Simpson was still on parole, and that the Division of Parole and Probation “takes threats or acts of violence against public safety very seriously and is looking into the alleged complaints.”

“If there is an alleged violation, an investigation will be conducted and appropriate actions will be taken by the Division and the Parole Board,” spokeswoman Kim Smith told the outlet.

A Barstool Sports report suggested that the messages from Simpson’s account could be fake. “First off, OJ Simpson probably doesn’t know how to send a DM on Twitter, let alone send an emoji. Imagine him looking for the knife emoji? Would drive him insane.”

At press time, Simpson hadn’t addressed the matter on his Twitter page, which includes a bio with the line, “If you don’t see it here, I didn’t say it.”

Last week, Simpson’s lawyer, Malcolm LaVergne, confirmed the authenticity of Simpson’s Twitter account, telling CNN: “He will not be negative. Nor will he comment on the LA thing. It will be one of the best accounts on Twitter to follow.”