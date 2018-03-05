Scientists Set Record Straight on ‘Crash-Landed Alien Spaceship’ Spotted on Antarctica

A researcher is crushing conspiracy theorists’ hopes about a supposed “crash-landed alien spaceship” in Antarctica.

On Saturday, web theorists at Secureteam10, a group that says their mission is “exposing the alien cover up, one leak at a time,” posted a video to their YouTube channel of an unidentified object, which was spotted on Google Earth, found on South Georgia Island in the South Pacific Ocean, the Daily Mail reports.

Web theorists at the alien site used satellite mapping to zoom in on the image near Mount Paget. The image revealed tracks in the snow behind the object, suggesting that it had slid some distance before coming to its resting place. They claimed that it was likely a crash-landed alien spaceship, a claim that Dr. Richard Waller, a senior lecturer in physical geography at Keele University, disputes.

“It looks to me as though this feature is related to a large avalanche from a nearby mountain. Part of a hanging glacier appears to have collapsed, you can see the avalanche debris at the foot of the slope, and this could be a large block of ice that has travelled further as a consequence,” Dr. Waller said. “The track shows that it’s sliding over a snow-covered glacier before it comes to a rest.”

Hope isn’t completely dashed for fans of the alien spaceship, theory, though. In December, a report was released that revealed the Defense Department has spent at least $22 million on the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program, which was allegedly shut down in 2012.

The program reportedly has countless videos of UFO encounters by military personnel, interviews about firsthand accounts, physiological studies of those who have come into contact with the strange aircrafts, and possibly samples of strange technology.

The release of video showing an encounter that a Navy jet had with an unidentified object flying in the sky off the coast of San Diego came in the days following the release of the report. The pilots of the jet described the flying object as looking like a “40-foot-long Tic Tac” that was rapidly maneuvering and changing course.