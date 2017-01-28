Science Backs Weekend Warriors: 2 Days of Fitness Work Just as Well as Daily Exercise

(Photo: Happily Grey)

Let the weekend warriors rejoice!

A recent study analyzed 64,000 adults and found that weekend workouts are just as effective as daily exercise throughout the week.

In the study, researchers compared two groups of people: those who exercised and those who lived a sedentary (inactive) lifestyle.

Researchers from Loughborough University and the University of Sydney showed that there was little difference between those who worked out only on weekends and those who exercised seven days a week. Either way, the risk of cancer and cardiovascular disease was reduced by 41 percent compared to the participants who were inactive.

“Millions of people enjoy doing sport once or twice a week, but they may be concerned that they are not doing enough,” Gary O’Donovan, a physical activity researcher and author on the study, told The Guardian. “We find a clear benefit. It’s making them fit and healthy.”

In fact, all-cause mortality was 30 percent lower in “weekend warriors” aka participants who performed 150 minutes of moderate or 75 minutes of vigorous activity from one or two sessions per week.

Those between the ages of 19 and 64 have options when it comes to exercising throughout the week, the National Health Service reports.

Adults should aim for a minimum of 150 minutes of moderate aerobic exercise, like fast walking or cycling each week, plus strength exercises that target major muscle groups.

If that’s not your style, try a 75-minute vigorous aerobic activity, like a tennis match or soccer game, paired with strength exercises that target the major muscle groups, like the legs, back, abs and chest.

