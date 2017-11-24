School Forced to Cover Statue Over This NSFW Design Fail

Our friends over at Blackfriars Priory School this week unveiled a new statue… it has since been covered with a black sheet and we understand that a meeting will take place to discuss the future of the installation… #stillbetterthanrundlemall #adelaide #sagreat #shitadelaide A post shared by Shit Adelaide (@shitadelaide) on Nov 18, 2017 at 9:23pm PST

An Australian Catholic school has been forced to cover up a brand new statue after it caused a major stir online.

Blackfriars Priory School revealed the statue of St. Dominic last week, which also features the icon handing a young boy a loaf of bread that is unfortunately placed, seeming to depict something very inappropriate.

After students took photos of the statue, the school covered it with a black cloth and it was cordoned off, according to The Advertiser.

Pictures of the statue have been uploaded on Instagram, garnering more than 2500 likes and 350 comments since they were uploaded on Sunday.

Users were swift to comment that they couldn’t believe no one had noticed the flaw before the statue was made.

“Like who the hell designed, approved and erected it and no one thought about it,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Was there seriously no one that looked at this before it was installed,” another commented.

“This is the first time bread has been unappealing to me in my whole life,” one commenter joked.

This is the second time the school has been in the news recently. Just last week, one of its students was discovered to be the culprit behind a hoax letter telling Year 12 students they would have to retake their biology exam.

The letter contained school board letterhead and falsely claimed there was aa “significant breach in the integrity” of the exam that over 3,000 students took.