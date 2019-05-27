Sasha Obama Looks All Grown up in Prom Pictures

Sasha Obama’s senior prom was turned into quite the spectacle over Memorial Day weekend when photos of her wearing a formal black dress surfaced on social media.

A Twitter user who claimed that her younger cousin was the former first daughter’s date shared a few photos of their big night, including photos of former first lady Michelle Obama and older sister Malia. “When your lil cousin take Sasha Obama to prom,” the Twitter user captioned the set of photos, which were later deleted from the social media platform.

Before the photos were removed, however, plenty of Twitter users caught the viral tweet and gushed over Sasha’s mature look, which consisted of an elegant black gown with a high slit. Her date wore a classic tux with a bow tie.

“Sasha Obama” grew up to be a beautiful young lady pic.twitter.com/GrTsfpnxM9 — Female Hip Hop (Parody Account) (@FemaleHipHopp) May 25, 2019

Researching this young man who took our baby sister Sasha Obama to prom pic.twitter.com/cz2LNxBnQu — Danielle Pinnock (@bodycourage) May 25, 2019

Obama and Biden when the prom date shows up to the house looking for Sasha Obama. pic.twitter.com/zBxzXeucSz — Deon (@imnottayediggs) May 25, 2019

If Sasha Obama’s prom date didn’t drive her to prom with this song blasting I will be mad pic.twitter.com/B7PyNuh4hL — … (@luisagibsonxo) May 25, 2019

Sasha, 17, and her date, whose name reportedly is Chris Milton, both attend Sidwell Friends High School, a private Quaker school in Washington, D.C. where Malia also graduated from.

Last year, Michelle Obama told Ellen DeGeneres on her eponymous talk show that the family was still living in Washington, D.C. so that Sasha, then a junior, could finish high school in the same school “she’s been in since second grade.”

Although Sasha has yet to publicize her plans for the future, it’s rumored that she’ll be attending the University of Michigan in the fall.

While former president Barack Obama has joked about his daughters’ dates in the past — saying that Sasha and Malia “have Secret Service. There’s only so much these guys can do!” — he also said he’s not trying to control their dating lives.

“The truth is, I’m pretty relaxed about it for two reasons. One is Michelle — she’s such a great example of how she carries herself, her self-esteem, not depending on boys to validate how you look or not letting yourself be judged by anything other than your character and intelligence,” he said in a 2016 interview with Raleigh, North Carolina’s WDCG radio station. “Hopefully I’ve been a good example in terms of how I show respect to my wife.”

In her bestselling memoir, Becoming, Michelle Obama included an anecdote from Malia’s prom date. “Barack and I shook the young man’s hand, snapped a few pictures and gave our daughter a hug before sending them on their way,” she wrote. “We took what was perhaps unfair comfort in the knowledge that Malia’s security detail would basically ride the boy’s bumper all the way to the restaurant where they were going for dinner before the dance and would remain on quiet duty throughout the night.”

