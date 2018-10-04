Sarah Palin’s Son Track Headed to Halfway House After Latest Arrest

Track Palin, the son of former Alaska governor Sarah Palin, will reportedly spend a year a halfway house as a result of his most recent arrest.

On Wednesday, Anchorage District Court Judge David Wallace ordered the 29-year-old to report to a halfway house by the end of the month after it was ruled that his domestic violence arrest last week violated the terms of an agreement stemming from a December incident in which he physically assaulted his father, Todd Palin, TMZ reports.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Following his December arrest, Track, an Army veteran who served in Iraq, had been allowed to participate in a therapeutic program for veterans, but his most recent arrest made him no longer eligible for the program.

Track also now faces the possibility of time in jail.

On Sept. 28, Alaska State Troopers arrested the 29-year-old after they responded to a “report of a disturbance,” and an investigation revealed that he had allegedly assaulted a woman in his Wasilla, Alaska home.

“Investigation revealed [Track Palin] assaulted an acquaintance at his residence. When the acquaintance attempted to call authorities, he prevented her by taking away her phone. While being placed under arrest, Palin physically resisted troopers,” Alaska State Troopers wrote in their arrest report.

As a result of the incident, Track was charged with fourth-degree domestic violence assault, interfering with a report of domestic violence, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct and booked into the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility in Palmer, Alaska. He is being held on a $500 unsecured bond and will need to be on a pretrial ankle bracelet if released. He has also been ordered to stay away from the victim’s home and her place of work.

According to local news outlet KTUU, Track appeared in court on Sept. 29, where he pled “not guilty, for sure” to all four charges.

Track “faces three Class A misdemeanors that allow for up to a year behind bars and a $25,000 fine” as well as a “Class B misdemeanor that allows up to one day in jail and $2,000 fine,” according to the outlet.

The incident marked Track’s third arrest, his first occurring in January 2016 after he allegedly assaulted his then-girlfriend and pointed a gun at her. When officers responded to the scene, he was said to be “uncooperative, belligerent and evasive.” He was charged with assault, misconduct with a weapon and interfering with a domestic violence report at in connection to that incident.

No members of the Palin family have spoken out about the most recent incident.