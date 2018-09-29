Sarah Palin’s Son Track Arrested for Domestic Violence

Track Palin, the son of former Alaska governor Sarah Palin, has been arrested on domestic violence charges in Wasilla, Alaska.

Track allegedly assaulted an unnamed female acquaintance at his home on Friday night, according to KTVA. He was also charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and interfering with the report of a domestic-violence crime due to his actions when officers arrived at the scene.

“Investigation revealed [Track Palin] assaulted an acquaintance at his residence,” Alaska state trooper wrote in their report. “When the acquaintance attempted to call authorities, he prevented her by taking away her phone. While being placed under arrest, Palin physically resisted troopers.”

The 29-year-old suspect, who is the brother of Teen Mom OG personality Bristol Palin, is currently being held without bail at the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility in Palmer, Alaska.

The outlet shared a photo of Track awaiting processing. He has a full beard and is wearing a yellow prison uniform.

Track was previously charged in a similar domestic violence case back in 2016. He allegedly punched his girlfriend in the face and kicked her in the knee for talking to an ex. He also allegedly had a firearm in his hand during the altercation. He was said to be “uncooperative, belligerent and evasive” when officers responded to the incident.

He was charged with assault, misconduct with a weapon and interfering with a domestic violence report at in connection to that incident.

He was also involved in an alleged assault against his father, Todd Palin, in late 2017. He plead guilty to charges in the later case and was sentenced to 90-day therapeutic program back in June. It is unclear if this arrest would violates the terms of the 90-day sentence. If so, Palin will have to serve jail time for the 2017 assault.

No members of the Palin family have spoken out about Track’s arrest.

