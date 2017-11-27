White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders Speaks out About That Perfect Thanksgiving Pie

I️ dont cook much these days, but managed this Chocolate Pecan Pie for Thanksgiving at the family farm! pic.twitter.com/rO8nFxtly7 — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) November 23, 2017

Sarah Huckabee Sanders posted an Twitter photo of a pie she baked for Thanksgiving, but many believed the pie to be too perfect to have been made by the White House Press Secretary and now she’s spoken out.

After Sanders posted the picture, many accused her of not making the pie herself, citing that it appeared to be far too perfect to have been a simple homemade Pecan Pie, even dubbing the situation “Piegate,” according to The Daily Mail.

“Of course I made the pie. I make it for every holiday family gathering and have for years,” Sanders told reporters. “I also used to make them for my neighbors on my street at Christmas every year.”

White House Press Correspondent April D. Ryan also jumped in to troll Sanders about the flawless looking pie.

“I am not trying to be funny but folks are already saying #piegate and #fakepie Show it to us on the table with folks eating it and a pic of you cooking it. I am getting the biggest laugh out of this. I am thankful for this laugh on Black Friday,” Ryan tweeted.

Not to be outdone, Sanders quipped back at Ryan, “Don’t worry [April D. Ryan] because I’m nice I’ll bake one for you next week,” and included the hashtags for “Real Pie” and “Fake News,” as well as a smiley face to show it was all in good fun.