Sarah Fuller, Groundbreaking Vanderbilt Kicker, Invited to Joe Biden Inauguration

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will take office on Wednesday during the inauguration. A primetime program, Celebrating America, will follow and will feature comments from Biden, Harris, several celebrities and other "American heroes." Among this group is Vanderbilt's Sarah Fuller, who made history by becoming the first female to score in a Power 5 game.

Fuller announced that she had been invited to participate in the special with a tweet on Sunday. She showed herself standing on Vanderbilt's football field while wearing a suit. A camera crew stood nearby capturing her comments for the upcoming special. Fuller expressed excitement about how the "glass ceilings are breaking" and mentioned that it was time to lead like a woman.

It’s an honor to be invited to participate in one of America’s greatest traditions. This historic inauguration is especially meaningful for American women and girls. The glass ceilings are breaking and it is the time to #LeadLikeAWoman @KamalaHarris @JoeBiden @BidenInaugural pic.twitter.com/16izLbIqEu — Sarah Fuller (@SarahFuller_27) January 17, 2021

"Sarah Fuller of Texas is the first woman to play and score in a Power Five college football team," the inauguration site said. "In addition to playing on the Vanderbilt University football team, Fuller helped lead Vanderbilt’s women’s soccer team to an SEC championship." The Commodores relied on Fuller to perform against Missouri and Tennessee after COVID-19 made members of their special teams unavailable.

Fuller was one of the many names listed ahead of Wednesday's primetime special. She joined Morgan Marsh-McGlone, an 8-year-old who raised $50,000 to feed food-insecure families amid COVID-19. Another figure appearing will be Anthony Gaskin, a UPS driver from Virginia who "was celebrated by a neighborhood" for his dedication and hard work.

Hosted by Tom Hanks, Celebrating America will air at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC, CBS, CNN, NBC, and MSNBC. There will be several musical performances during the evening, including those by Justin Timberlake, Jon Bon Jovi, Demi Lovato, Foo Fighters, John Legend and Bruce Springsteen. Tim McGraw and Tyler Hubbard will also partner to perform their new song, "Undivided."

A press release states that Celebrating America "will showcase the American people’s resilience, heroism, and unified commitment to coming together as a nation to heal and rebuild. The program will feature remarks from President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris and include remarks, performances that represent the rich diversity and extensive talent America offers, and the American heroes who are helping their fellow Americans through this crisis."