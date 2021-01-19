Tim McGraw and Tyler Hubbard Performing During Inauguration Day 'Celebrating America' Special

✖

Tim McGraw and Tyler Hubbard announced on Tuesday morning that they will be among the performers during Wednesday's Celebrating America special, a television event airing during the evening of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' inauguration day on Jan. 20. McGraw and Hubbard will be performing their recently-released song "Undivided."

"I’m so excited to share that Tim and I were asked to sing 'undivided' at the inauguration," Hubbard wrote on social media on Tuesday morning. "What an honor it will be to get to share such an important message during such a historical moment in time. I pray that this song ignites unity and love for one another like never before. Thank you Lord for giving us this song and the opportunity to be a light."

McGraw added, "Honored to be performing at the inaugural 'Celebrating America' special tomorrow night with @tylerhubbard!" Celebrating America will be hosted by Tom Hanks and will air at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC, CBS, CNN, NBC, and MSNBC. Other performers include Justin Timberlake, Jon Bon Jovi, Demi Lovato, Foo Fighters, John Legend and Bruce Springsteen, and the program will include remarks from President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris.

According to a press release, the 90-minute special will "celebrate the beginning of a new national journey toward an America united. The program will showcase the American people’s resilience, heroism, and unified commitment to coming together as a nation to heal and rebuild." In addition, Celebrating America will highlight "American heroes who are helping their fellow Americans through this crisis, including frontline workers, health care workers, teachers, citizens giving back, and those who are breaking barriers."

Hubbard told his and McGraw's record label that they received a call "just a few days ago and got invited to play the song at the inauguration." "I think Tim and I both were extremely excited and humbled," he said. "What a crazy cool opportunity – as simple as just to get to play music again, which is exciting in itself, but then to get to spread and share this message of hope and love and unity to the world. What better platform to get to do that on, so we’re both extremely excited."

McGraw added that he and Hubbard are "very excited" and that the "background" of their performance was filmed in Nashville. "So, to showcase our city and all that it’s gone through in the last year is a big deal for us," he shared.