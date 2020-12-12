Vanderbilt Kicker Sarah Fuller Becomes First Female Player to Score in Power 5 Game
Saturday afternoon, Vanderbilt's football team scored a touchdown against the University of Tennessee with 1:50 remaining in the first quarter. Sarah Fuller, a goaltender for the Commodores' SEC Soccer Championship women's team, headed out onto the field for the extra point attempt. She made the kick and history all at the same time, becoming the first woman to score points in a Power 5 football game. Fuller previously made history on Nov. 28 by becoming the first woman to play in a Power 5 game.
When fans of football heard about the play, they responded in a variety of ways. Some critics said that Vanderbilt was trying to be "woke" and that the extra point attempt was simply a PR stunt. The vocal majority disagreed. They showed their support for Fuller on Twitter with several comments. Others came to her defense and said that the people criticizing her just had "fragile" egos. The comments continued during and after the Vanderbilt-Tennessee tilt.
And her nails were Vandy colors. Dope.— Jeffrey We Voted Out That Gameshow Clown Wright (@jfreewright) December 12, 2020
Congratulations, Sarah Fuller. You've scored more points in a div 1 football game than any of your haters ever will. #PlayLikeAGirl #Vandy #Vols pic.twitter.com/KmH3kj6PMg— Oliver B (@pro_killjoy) December 12, 2020
I’m a #VFL and bleed orange, but I cheered when Sarah Fuller kicked that extra point and got a little choked up when I saw how excited her teammates were for her. #GirlPower #Playlikeagirl https://t.co/zj6CW1y402— Beth Joslin Roth (@BethJoslinRoth) December 12, 2020
History has been made again!! I just got chills!! What an incredible moment to witness!! HUGE CONGRATULATIONS to @SarahFuller_27 !! You’re an inspiration to everyone!! ❤️❤️ #PlayLikeAGirl pic.twitter.com/6Rzl42NAce— Braxton Hughes (@1braxtonhughes2) December 12, 2020
This was really cool to see. When you’re new, supportive teammates are *everything.* https://t.co/4WQMXV3Oxc— Mina Kimes (@minakimes) December 12, 2020
Thank you for being a role model that my little girl can one day grow up and admire! Proud to say I watched @SarahFuller_27 make history and change the Game! #AnchorDown #PlayLikeAGirl https://t.co/gRGPo64zDb
I'm waiting for all the jealous dudes to tell us how bad she is compared to a man. As they sit at home, playing madden and telling their friends "I could do that better than her".— Johan (@jnbroncostakes) December 12, 2020
The men complained of her squib kick, now they will somehow complain about her extra point (that she made easily) that somehow it wasn’t good enough 🙄. Because “unless she’s getting tackled she’s not a true player” hope your couch is comfy while u watch her make history.— Love, Melissa (@ShopLoveMelissa) December 12, 2020
All y'all Tweeting with Dorito dust on your fingers like, "Big deal! I could do it better!" Could you, though? She's a championship-winning goalie, too. Go do what she does. I'd love to see it.— Whit (@whitneywilson89) December 12, 2020
To everyone downplaying this with sexist comments: I hope your daughter succeeds in life. Lord knows you won’t support her with how you’re talking about somebody else’s.— Trenton (@TCaddy6) December 12, 2020
Let’s goooo. She drilled it too. Lots of male college kickers would’ve missed 🤷♂️— hfts (@here4thesp0rts) December 12, 2020
Community college football dropouts when they see this: pic.twitter.com/Sk9yFu7yXr— Nfl weeb’s burner (@weeb_nfl) December 12, 2020