Vanderbilt Kicker Sarah Fuller Becomes First Female Player to Score in Power 5 Game

Saturday afternoon, Vanderbilt's football team scored a touchdown against the University of Tennessee with 1:50 remaining in the first quarter. Sarah Fuller, a goaltender for the Commodores' SEC Soccer Championship women's team, headed out onto the field for the extra point attempt. She made the kick and history all at the same time, becoming the first woman to score points in a Power 5 football game. Fuller previously made history on Nov. 28 by becoming the first woman to play in a Power 5 game.

When fans of football heard about the play, they responded in a variety of ways. Some critics said that Vanderbilt was trying to be "woke" and that the extra point attempt was simply a PR stunt. The vocal majority disagreed. They showed their support for Fuller on Twitter with several comments. Others came to her defense and said that the people criticizing her just had "fragile" egos. The comments continued during and after the Vanderbilt-Tennessee tilt.