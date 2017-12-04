Man Arrested With Weapons at LAX Claims Samuel L. Jackson Is His Uncle

Samuel L. Jackson was name-dropped during a bizarre arrest at Los Angeles International Airport on Sunday.

An unidentified man was detained at LAX after he was found carrying multiple weapons, including knives, a long piece of rebar and a handful of tools, TMZ reports.

Videos by PopCulture.com

When police arrested him, the man yelled, “My uncle’s Samuel Jackson. Samuel L. Jackson!” Despite his cries, it is unclear whether the man is of any relation to the Pulp Fiction actor.

Sources in law enforcement told TMZ that authorities were alerted with reports that a man was walking around the airport with a bow and arrow. He ran when police approached him, leading to a brief foot chase. He was tased and tackled.

The man was taken to a hospital by ambulance for treatment after he reportedly suffered injuries during the arrest.