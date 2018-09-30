Samuel L. Jackson Calls out ‘Lying Frat Boy’ Brett Kavanaugh

Check out the big brain on Brett pic.twitter.com/3nH4hxENzI — oscarboyson (@ohboyson) September 28, 2018



Samuel L. Jackson was a big fan of the meme pitting his Pulp Fiction character against Brett Kavanaugh this week, but he had harsh words for Kavanaugh himself.

Jackson retweeted a video that was posted Friday, mashing up footage from Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court confirmation hearing with an infamous scene from Pulp Fiction. In it, Jackson’s character, Jules Winnfield, condescendingly called out a character named Brett, making it easy to cut, as though he were addressing Kavanaugh himself.

The video went viral over the weekend, with tons of retweets and reposts on various channels. Eventually, it finally found its way to Jackson himself, who was delighted. However, he did not want the skit to distract from Kavanaugh’s testimony.

Funny as hell, but there’s nothing funny about his Lying Fratboy Ass!!! //t.co/rSHcrMzMUM — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) September 28, 2018



“Funny as hell, but there’s nothing funny about his Lying Fratboy Ass!!!” the actor wrote. In another tweet later on, Jackson even apologized for this generalization.

“Apologies to you Fratboys that aren’t liars & rapists, I cast that net a lil bit wide,” he wrote.

The original creator of the video was overjoyed that it got to Jackson, retweeting his response with a big thanks to all of his followers.

Apologies to you Fratboys that aren’t liars & rapists, I cast that net a lil bit wide. — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) September 29, 2018



“DIVINE INTERVENTION!” he wrote. “Thank you all for watching and sharing.”

The Kavanaugh hearing on Thursday drew all kinds of angry responses in the last several days, not least of all from Kavanaugh himself. The Supreme Court nominee reacted with outrage over the accusations of sexual assault leveled against him by three women now.

In the end, the testimony by Christine Blasey Ford had an effect on Kavanaugh’s nomination. Her claim that Kavanaugh held her down and attempted to undress her in high school, combined with the stories of two other alleged victims, finally warranted an FBI investigation into the judge’s past.

Senator Jeff Flake of Arizona had a change of heart at the last moment on Friday, declaring that he needed to see the results of a federal investigation before voting on Kavanaugh’s confirmation. Flake had already stated his intention to vote yes on the judge, so the move sent shock waves through the political sphere. As reported by The New York Times, Flake was convinced to take a stand by two women who stopped him in an elevator, demanding an explanation from their public servant.

While this represents a small victory for those that oppose Kavanaugh, some remain weary of the investigation itself. The FBI has only a week to look into the judge’s past, and early reports suggested that they would be limited to certain witnesses and avenues for attaining the facts.

These reports fired up the president, who announced on Saturday night that he wanted a full and open investigation into Kavanaugh’s past.

“I want them to interview whoever they deem appropriate, at their discretion,” the president tweeted in response to an NBC News report about the possible boundaries on the investigation.

The Senate Judiciary Committee is set to take their final vote on Kavanaugh later this week.