Samantha Markle Breaks Silence on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Pregnancy

The Duchess of Sussex’s estranged half-sister Samantha Markle is ready to take on aunt duties following the Monday announcement that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expecting their first child together.

Markle, who has frequently made headlines since her sister and Prince Harry’s engagement, discussed her sister’s pregnancy with The Sun on Tuesday, revealing her hopes that a royal baby will help mend the broken relationships within the Markle family.

“It just makes everything that happened over the last year disappear. I want Meghan to be happy and calm and have peace. Everybody needs to be positive,” said Markle, who recently issued an apology to the Duchess

“I would hope that — for the sake of the baby, the family, the world and my dad — that leaving him out of the statement was not intentional,” she continued, referencing Kensington Palace’s Monday announcement that failed to mentioned Markle’s paternal family.

“I hope my dad is included and at a proper time. If he is excluded, I won’t be happy. It is in the best interests of the baby for my dad to be included,” Markle said. “A baby changes everything and softens everyone. I would only hope that there would be some adjustment or some way of including him.”

Markle has frequently spoken out on Meghan’s relationship with their father, Thomas Markle Sr., claiming that the new royal hasn’t spoken to their father since before the May 19 royal wedding, which all of the Duchess’ family other than her mother was excluded from.

Earlier this month, Markle stated her hopes that Thomas and Meghan will one day reconcile, telling Jeremy Vine’s Channel 5 that she would love for her father to travel to London to visit the Royal Family once he is in better health.

“I would love for him to come here. I was hoping they would whisk him over on a private plane (for the wedding),” she said. “I think they were also concerned with his health but I think if things would have gone differently it would’ve been better for his heath and better for her. I don’t think it was intentional, they didn’t understand what was going on and it had a horrible reciprocal effect. The hurt feelings continued.”

Markle recently traveled to London herself in an effort to contact her sister, though she was turned away by Kensington Palace guards. She reportedly successful handed off a letter to be given to the Duchess which she hoped would reveal “the truth about a lot of things” and act as an “olive branch.”