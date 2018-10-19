Salads Sold at Whole Foods, Trader Joe’s and Wal-Mart Recalled Over Salmonella Tainted Corn

Salads sold at Whole Foods, Trader Joe’s and Wal-Mart have been recalled over salmonella-tainted corn.

According to PEOPLE, it is believed that 2,800 pounds of salad products from suppliers GHSE, Prime Deli Corporation, Mary’s Harvest Fresh Foods, Inc., and GH Foods CA might have been exposed to the bacteria.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Per the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, the list of products that have been recalled are as follows:

“Walmart’s Marketside brand Fiesta Salad with Steak, 7-Eleven Bistro Southwest Style Salad with Bacon, Trader Joe’s Mexicali Inspired Salad with Chili Seasoned Chicken, Mary’s Harvest Southwest Chicken Wrap with Rib Meat, 365 by Whole Foods Market BBQ Style Chopped Salad with Chicken, 365 by Whole Foods Market Chicken Fajita Salad, GH Foods CA’s Santa Fe Style Salad with Chicken and BBQ Style Salad Kit with White Chicken.”

All of the brands listed are thought to have been contaminated by the Salmonella and Listeria monocytogenes-tainted corn.

In a press release for one of the suppliers, the USDA revealed that “the problem was discovered on Oct. 15, 2018 when GHSE, LLC received notification that the corn used in the production of their ready-to-eat salad product was being recalled by their corn supplier due to Listeria monocytogenes and Salmonella concerns.”

The department added that at the time there had “been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products,” but that “anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.”

“Consumption of food contaminated with Salmonella can cause salmonellosis, one of the most common bacterial foodborne illnesses. The most common symptoms of salmonellosis are diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 12 to 72 hours after eating the contaminated product,” the USDA continued. “The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days. Most people recover without treatment. In some persons, however, the diarrhea may be so severe that the patient needs to be hospitalized.”

The USDA also listed a number of things that can be symptoms of Listeriosis, such as “fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms,” and stated that “an invasive infection spreads beyond the gastrointestinal tract.”

“In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn,” the USDA went on to state. “In addition, serious and sometimes fatal infections in older adults and persons with weakened immune systems. Listeriosis is treated with antibiotics. Persons in the higher-risk categories who experience flu-like symptoms within two months after eating contaminated food should seek medical care and tell the health care provider about eating the contaminated food.”

Anyone who believes that they may be in possession of one of the tainted salads should dispose of it immediately.