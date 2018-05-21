Royal Wedding: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Gift List

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are soon to open their wedding gifts after the Royal Wedding.

The couple asked guests and well-wishers to simply make charitable donations with the money they would have spent on presents, according to a report by The Mirror. However, their closest friends and family received a short list of gifts that the newlyweds were interested in.

The newly minted Duke and Duchess of Sussex registered at the exclusive private members’s club Soho House. The list, obtained by The Sunday Times, had a charming mix of high-class luxuries and every day items for around the house.

First opened in 1995, the London Soho House caters specifically to affluent people like celebrities, socialites and royalty. It is an international chain consisting of stores, clubs, restaurants and even spas. Prince Harry and Markle are members, as are many of their closest friends.

The place holds a sentimental value for the newlyweds, who reportedly went there on their first date in July of 2016. Markle herself even worked as a brand ambassador for Soho House, and she spent plenty of time in their Toronto location. She spent much of last summer at Soho Farmhouse along with Millie Mackintosh and her friend Markus Anderson, who is the global membership director.

More recently, Markle and Prince Harry have been spotted eating at a location called Little House in Mayfair, one of Soho House’s smaller locations.

Now, the young couple is reportedly on the hunt for a second home in addition to their Nottingham Cottage on the grounds of Kensington Palace. The items on their gift list might be a glimpse into their furnishing taste, as well as the things they like to keep stocked around the house. It includes everything from small accessories to furniture, and everything in between.

Here’s a look at the happy couple’s gift list.

Cashmere Throw

Markle and Prince Harry have expensive taste even for royalty. Their list is full of items like the Silver Portobellow Cashmere Throw. The “super soft” throw costs £400.

Lexington Chandelier Pendant

Where ever Markle and Prince Harry live next, they’re clearly hoping to decorate themselves. The couple is hoping for a Lexington Chandelier Pendant. The massive lighting fixture costs £995.

Cinema Amchair, Red Mohair

Markle and Prince Harry reportedly have a homebody streak in them. They love to spend time alone in front of the TV watching movies and series. They’d like to do so in style with Soho House’s Cinema Armchair. They put the £2,495 chair on their list in red and green, so perhaps they’re hoping for one of each.

Chelsea Chaise Longue

Another piece of elegant furniture the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have their eyes on is the Chelsea Chaise Longue. This one is also £2,495.

Cosy Emperor Bed

The royal couple picked out an elegantly minimalistic bed. The Cosy Emperor Bed comes in a variety of colors and costs £2,095.

Cut Crystal Champagne Coupes

The gift registry leaves little doubt that Markle and Prince Harry like to have a drink now and then. The couple is hoping for a pair of Barwell Cut Crystal Champaign Coupes. They may be out of luck, as the elegant glass is available in singles for £32 or sets of eight, but the pair they were looking for is currently out of stock.

Martini Glass and Cocktail Set

Along with the coupes, Markle and Prince Harry like the Barwell Martini Glass and Cocktail Set. The £75 set comes with pre-mixed martini cocktail, and two sophisticated glasses for a relaxing night off.

Vanderbilt Leather Trunk

One of the trendiest items on their list is the Vanderbilt Leather Trunk. The extra large case goes for £775, and offers a Duke or Duchess on the go ample space to carry their prodigious wardrobe.

Hooded House Robes

Finally, the list includes Soho House’s hooded House Robe. The plush casual wear retails for £60, and looks ideal for a few newlywed homebodies in their honeymoon phase.