Royal Wedding: See Every Piece of Meghan Markle’s Bridal Look

One of the most talked-about aspects of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s wedding was the bride’s elegant dress.

Markle’s dress was kept under wraps up until minutes before the wedding, as well as all of its accessories.

Now that that all the components have been revealed, admirers of the royal family have bee dying to know what exactly Markle made up the look.

From the two wedding day dresses to the many jewelry pieces, scroll through to see everything that went into the Duchess of Sussex’s wedding day look.

Dress

Markle’s dress was a simple and elegant gown designed by Givenchy artistic director Clare Waight Keller.

The dress cost $269,420.20, which includes £78,000 for custom-made fabric and £4,000 for fittings.

The dress featured only six seams and took “hundreds of hours” of sewing from workers, who also had to wash their hands every 30 minutes to ensure no oils got on the dress.

Tiara

The Duchess of Sussex’s tiara is arguably the most valuable piece in the entire wedding ensemble.

The piece is the Order of Splendor Tiara, originally owned by Queen Mary, who was Queen Elizabeth II’s grandmother. It was on loan from the Queen, who has not let it be used since her sister Princess Margaret’s 1965 wedding.

Earrings

The small earrings worn by Markle were designed by Cartier.

The Sun reports that piece’s earrings are made of 18K white gold studs set with diamonds, which are surrounded by smaller diamonds.

The price of the earrings is unknown.

Veil

The veil was arguably the most prominent aspect of Markle’s wedding look, as it extended out to 16 feet.

The Givenchy piece was embroidered with imagery of flora from all 53 Commonwealth countries, Wintersweet that grows in front of the couple’s home and a California poppy from her home state in the U.S.

Ring

Revealed: Meghan Markle’s wedding ring is crafted from Welsh gold gifted by the Queen https://t.co/58GItWCzzd pic.twitter.com/XfCgArBcJu — Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) May 19, 2018

The Duchess of Sussex’s wedding ring was crafted by Cleave and Company using Welsh Gold gifted from the queen.

Cleave and Company also crafted Harry’s wedding band and Markle’s engagement ring.

Bracelet

The Sun also reports that the Suits actress’ bracelet was also from Cartier.

The selection is made of 18K white gold and features 104 diamonds. It is estimated to cost around £136,000 ($182,688).

Bouquet

The flowers in the bouquet were hand-picked by Prince Harry just before the ceremony. The groom picked a selection of forget-me-nots from the Kensington Palace grounds.

Forget-me-nots, which symbolize lasting love, were apparently a favorite of his late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales.

A a small myrtle stem was added into the bouquet, as it is a royal tradition started by Queen Victoria.

Second Dress

Markle’s bridal attire extended past the ceremony.

She wore a second white dress to the evening reception, which was designed by Stella McCartney.

The selection was a high-neck gown of silk crepe. The accompanying shoes were designed by Aquazurra and featured silky satin, nude mesh and baby-blue-painted soles.

Reactions to the Look

There were some who were underwhelmed by its simple nature when compared to past royal wedding dresses covered in lace patterns, but most of the reactions to Markle’s dresses were positive. Many complimented the blend of elegance and simplicity.

“Honestly … I think this is the most spectacular royal wedding dress I have ever seen,” one viewer wrote.

Another admirer added, “It suits her. I like that it’s not over the top! It’s very classy and elegant!”