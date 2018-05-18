Royal Wedding Countdown: All the Bars and Restaurants Where You Can Celebrate Across US

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s Royal Wedding will be airing early in the U.S. So where is the best place to watch and celebrate? While it may be a bit of an early morning for those who wish to watch the lovebirds say “I do” (think 4:30 a.m. ET), these bars and restaurants across the country make it worth the early call time.

Whether it’s a special deal at a nationwide chain or an extravagant nuptials-themed morning, here are all the places you can watch the Royal Wedding in the United States (aside from the comfort of your living room and television set, of course).

Dunkin’ Donuts

First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes a #RoyalLoveDonut in a Dunkin’ carriage. #RoyalWedding (avail now through 5/20!) pic.twitter.com/HpAzNV3srA — Dunkin’ Donuts (@dunkindonuts) May 14, 2018

For a sweet treat to enjoy while you watch the wedding of the year, pick up a dozen of the “Royal Love” doughnuts from Dunkin’ Donuts. The heart-shaped treat is filled with jelly and topped with chocolate icing, then finished off with a strawberry drizzle. They’re available nationwide from May 14 to May 20.

Dairy Queen

DQ lovers know that the ice cream monarch already has a tasty selection of “Royal Treats” on its menu — but in honor of the wedding at Windsor Castle, the ice cream chain created two new Royal Blizzards fit for a princess.

Chocolate lovers can pick up with the Royal Oreo (vanilla soft serve blended with Oreo pieces and hot fudge in the center), and fruit cravers can celebrate with the Royal New York Cheesecake Blizzard (cheesecake pieces and graham crackers blended with vanilla soft serve and filled with a strawberry center).

Chili’s

Not feeling the early wake-up call on your day off? We don’t blame you. If you’re still in the mood to celebrate the Royal Wedding around lunch time, head over to Chili’s for its limited edition launch of burger, rib, fajita and margarita-inspired fascinators and cufflinks (aka British headpiece fashion).

A few lucky Chili’s customers may be able to get their hands on them a few days before the wedding so you can celebrate in style the day of. Check Chili’s social media channels for more info.





Sprinkles

A cupcake fit for a #RoyalWedding! Sweeten your wedding watch party with limited edition Sprinkles Lemon Blueberry cake with St. Germaine vanilla buttercream frosting topped with edible flowers. Available May 18-20. Pre-order now https://t.co/B4HcJv30MI pic.twitter.com/YNo4ZXyJ4l — Sprinkles Cupcakes (@sprinkles) May 14, 2018

Sprinkles, a nationwide cupcake eatery, is serving their own twist of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding cake for one weekend only. From May 18 to May 20, customers can buy lemon blueberry cupcakes frosted with St. Germain Elderflower vanilla buttercream frosting and topped with mini edible flower bouquets.

That way, you can pretend you’re actually at the wedding reception instead of being stuck home after your invitation was lost in the mail.

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

Talk about royal-tea! The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, a nationwide chain, is promoting an all-day special for any regular-sized hot or cold tea for $1. The promo runs on May 19 only, so make sure to grab your cup of Earl Grey while you can.

Velveeta

Would you rather be royalty or royally treat yourself to Velveeta Crowns & Cheese? Tweet your answer using #RoyallyTreatYourself and #VelveetaContest to win a limited edition box of Velveeta. — VELVEETA (@EatLiquidGold) May 15, 2018

Have you heard of Velveeta’s royal celebration? Stay in on your couch during the royal celebrations and celebrate with “Crowns and Cheese,” a twist on the company’s usual shells and cheese, but this time made with crown-shaped pasta — and packaged in a gold-foil case with a golden spoon, of course.

The first 800 people to enter on www.RoyallyTreatYourself.com receive the full royal treatment.

Royal Wedding Pub

If you live in Washington, D.C., you’re in luck. Stop by the Royal Wedding pop-up pup anytime before May 20 to get a taste for the big day — but for the full experience, check it out during the actual ceremony.

Guests can sip on cocktails with fun names like a scotch banana and ginger drink called “When Harry Met Meghan” in a recreation of St. George’s Chapel — just about as close as you can get to the actual wedding. Proceeds from ticket sales go to the Invictus Games Foundation, where Prince Harry is a patron.

Black Tap

Just like the Royal Wedding, Black Tap burger and shake joints in NYC and Las Vegas are marrying the best of the U.S. with the Royal Family. Black Tap teamed up with Magnolia Bakery to create the ultimate “crazy shake” in celebration of the royal nuptials. The shake is encompassed with a vanilla-frosted rim and white sparkling sugar, and topped with a two-tiered, lemon elderflower wedding cake.

Make sure to stop by on May 19, as it’s available for one day only.

The Aristocrat Pub

Don’t think we forgot about the Midwesterners! This British pub in Indianapolis, Indiana is offering two celebrations on Saturday morning. Families with kids are welcome in the restaurant’s upstairs dining space, which will feature a photo booth with a Queen Elizabeth replica and coloring activities for kids.

Elsewhere in the pub, guests 21 and older are welcome to sip on cocktails in celebration of the happy couple. Both menus consist of items like English breakfasts and lemon elderflower cupcakes for dessert.

Fairmont Copley Plaza

Bostonians, flock to this lavish hotel where Prince Charles once stayed! Begin your morning with a live screening of the wedding festivities over tea, scones and wedding cake, and finish it off with a champagne toast at 8 a.m.

The hotel has also special ordered a few cases of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Windsor knot beer, which will be served first come first serve.

The Drake Chicago

To stay in a place that’s been touched by royalty, go to The Drake Chicago, where Princess Diana once graced with her presence. Beginning at 11 a.m., the hotel will offer a pre-recorded screening of the wedding (a perfect compromise for those not wanting to wake up at the crack of dawn), accompanied by the exact lunch menu Princess Diana was served during her visit.

At 7 p.m., the upscale hotel is hosting a reception gala complete with a three-course dinner and an open bar.