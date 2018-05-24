Royal Wedding: All the Questions We Have After Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Big Day

The royal wedding was one of the biggest cultural milestones in decades, but it left a few lingering questions to be answered. Meghan Markle married Prince Harry on Saturday, May 19. The event drew the attention of people around the world, eager to watch an American actress of mixed race join the age old British monarchy. All-in-all, Markle seemed to win the hearts of everyone, even the conservative members of the aristocracy. In the weeks leading up to the wedding, it dominated the news cycle. People were entranced with the unlikely pairing, but more intrigue emerged. Markle's father and other members of his family made headlines, and generally dealt with their fame poorly. The celebrity guest list raised questions -- Sir Elton John wasn't even sure he was invited for a while. Overall, the public seemed entranced as Markle's world of TV celebrity collided with the world of British royalty. While celebrities and entertainers are revered, especially in America, monarchs are in another stratosphere entirely. In the course of this wedding, the lines between the two were blurred, and ultimately the world was forced to take a closer look at fame-worship. In the wake of the big event, many have continued to follow the exploits of Markle and Prince Harry. Fans are loving her work as the newly minted Duchess of Sussex. Royal admirers are also left with questions about the event. Here's a look at some of the biggest lingering mysteries from the royal wedding.

Why was Meghan Markle Late? (Photo: The Royal Family) Early on Saturday morning, ABC News reported that Meghan Markle was running 15 minutes left. Thankfully, she was able to make up the time, and she arrived at the ceremony just a few minutes past schedule. Unforunately, there is still no satisfactory answer as to where those 15 minutes initially went. Markle may have had the stereotypical moment of stress and reflection on her wedding day, or she may have simply overslept. The best her fans can hope for is a tell-all documentary in a few decades.

Did Meghan Markle curtsy to the Queen? (Photo: The Royal Family) During the hours of royal wedding coverage on Saturday, Meghan Markle wasn't seen curtsying to the queen, leading many to believe she'd forgotten the crucial moment. However, it was later revealed that the cameraman simply missed the momentary formality. The producers, apparently unaware that Markle was about to make the symbolic gesture, cut to an overhead camera angle that made it hard to see Markle's curtsy. Only a few eagle-eyed Twitter users picked up on the moment, but they did their best to let everyone else online know.

Why Were Unexpected Celebrities There? (Photo: Odd Andersen - WPA Pool/Getty Images) Some celebrity guests were expected at the royal wedding. People like Oprah Winfrey, George and Amal Clooney and Serena Williams seemed perfectly in place surrounded by royalty. Markle's co-stars also seemed like logical guests. However, many viewers raised an eyebrow at guests like James Blunt, Carey Mulligan and Tom Hardy. (Photo: @JennaGuillaume / Twitter) What many viewers didn't realize is that James Blunt actually served in the British army alongside Prince Harry. The two have worked together on programs to support veterans. Mulligan, too, shares a military connection -- as her older brother served. She worked with the prince for Congo's War Child charity. As for Hardy, it is still unclear how he ended up in the pews. Sleuthing fans have found photos of the actor speaking to Prince Harry at a polo event in 2014, and then at the Dunkirk premiere last year.

Did Elton John Perform 'Candle in The Wind?' (Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images) Elton John performed at the lunchtime reception on Saturday afternoon. He was present in no small part because of his friendship with Princess Diana, Harry's mother. However, he did not sing "Candle in The Wind," the song which he sang at her funeral in 1997. John's setlist included "Your Song," "Tiny Dancer," "Circle of Life" and "I'm Still Standing."

Will Oprah Do an Interview with Markle's Mother? (Photo: Twitter/@Rhona0505) A few weeks ago, it was reported that Markle's mother, Doria Ragland, was spending time with Oprah Winfrey. She was spotted leaving Winfrey's house in Los Angeles carrying an armload of gifts, and some reports claim the meeting lasted six hours. So far, Ragland hasn't given any interviews about her daughter, but a report by the Daily Mail claims that she did one with Winfrey immediately following the wedding. The report was later amended, saying that Ragland was "not planning to appear on air." However, many speculate that the interview is still a possibility.

Why Did Kate Middleton Re-wear a Dress? (Photo: The Royal Family) Kate Middleton turned up to the royal wedding in a dress that she had worn to at least two high-profile public events before. The Duchess of Cambridge, who gave birth to her third child less than a month before, and she was reportedly hoping to avoid distracting from Markle on her big day.

Why Weren't Prince George and Princess Charlotte There? (Photo: WPA Pool / Pool, Getty) Prince William and Kate Middleton's two elder children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, were absent from most of the royal wedding's TV coverage. However, the two reportedly served important roles in the ceremony. After they helped eight other page boys and bridesmaids escort Markle down the aisle, they were then brought to another room during the ceremony. Later, they reappeared with their parents. (Photo: Samir Hussein / Getty)

How Were Prince Harry's Exes Really Feeling? (Photo: Twitter) Two of Prince Harry's ex-girlfriends were present at the wedding ceremony -- Chelsy Davy and Cressida Bonas. Davy went on to become an unfortunate meme, as Twitter users projected some high-strung feelings onto her expression. However, both have claimed on numerous occasions that they are on good terms with Prince Harry, and they're happy for him. This makes the most sense, as Harry did decide to invite the women.