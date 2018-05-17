Royal Source Reveals How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Feel Amid All the Family Drama

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly in good spirits and looking forward to their royal wedding despite recent family drama.

With family drama, including photo scandals, health scares, and family fighting, threatening to overshadow their big day when they say “I do” on May 19, Prince Harry and his soon-to-be bride Meghan Markle are not letting the news faze them and are looking forward to their wedding.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Harry and Meghan are still very excited for Saturday,” a royal source told Us Weekly. “Meghan’s mother, Doria [Ragland], is with her at Kensington Palace right now and her friends are here in town. Everyone is really excited for a magical and special day.”

The source added that the royal couple has “loads to do” ahead of their nuptials and that Markle’s shoes for the ceremony were delivered at the palace on Thursday, May 17.

The Suits alum confirmed early Thursday morning that her father, Thomas Markle Sr., would not be attending the royal wedding on May 19, citing his recent health scare.

“Sadly, my father will not be attending our wedding. I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health,” Markle said in an official statement from Kensington Palace.

“I would like to thank everyone who has offered generous messages of support. Please know how much Harry and I look forward to sharing our special day with you on Saturday,” she concluded.

Markle Sr., who recently found himself in the midst of scathing reports alleging that he had staged paparazzi photos in exchange for payment and royalties, underwent heart surgery Wednesday morning after suffering a heart attack days before. While he is reported to be “alert and coherent” after doctors implanted stents in his blood vessels, he is unable to travel to the UK, where he was set to walk his daughter down the aisle of St. George’s Chapel.

A second source close to Harry and Markle told the publication that the two “have both been reaching out to Thomas” in recent days, adding that “Harry is super protective over Meghan and isn’t happy unless she is happy. Any time there is or has been negative press about Meghan, he always blows it off and acts as though it’s them two against the world.”

With Markle Sr. absent from the royal nuptials, it is expected that Markle’s mother, Doria Loyce Ragland, will walk her daughter down the aisle. Ragland arrived in London Wednesday. She is to spend time with Prince Harry and the rest of the Royal Family before staying with Markle at Cliveden House on the National Trust’s Cliveden Estate the night before the wedding.