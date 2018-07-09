Royal Family Reveals Prince Louis’ Godparents

Kensington Palace has revealed the identities of Prince Louis‘ godparents, ahead of the infant’s royal christening.

As per usual, the prince’s godparents do not include any siblings of Prince William or Kate Middleton, but instead the diverse group features close friends and extended family of the couple, as reported by Entertainment Weekly.

“They are rewarding the loyalty of their really close friends and keeping the godparents from the tight, inner circle,” one source said, commenting on the fact that some of Prince Louis‘ godparents have direct ties to some other royal godparents.

Notably, Prince Louis has six godparents (three godmothers and three godfathers), whereas his brother Prince George has seven godparents and his sister Princess Charlotte has five godparents.

Prince Louis’ first godmother is Lady Laura Meade. She is the wife of James Meade, who is one of Princess Charlotte’s godfathers. The couple reportedly does not live far from the Duke and Dutchess of Cambridge, and have even been seen attending events with them recently.

Next is Hannah Carter, an old friend of Kate Middleton‘s from Marlborough College who is married to Robert Carter. Interestingly, Robert is the brother of Sophie Carter, another close friend and confidant of Kate Middleton.

The Carters live in Norfolk county, reportedly near Anmer Hall, which is where the Duke and Duchess have a country home. Coincidentally, William and Kate attended the wedding of Robert and Hannah on their own one-year wedding anniversary in 2012.

Prince Louis’ third godmother is Lucy Middleton, Kate’s cousin on her father’s side of the family. Her brother Adam Middleton is also a royal godparent, as he is a godfather to princess Charlotte.

The young prince’s first godfather is Nicholas van Cutsem, an old childhood friend of Prince William and his brother Prince Harry. His own sibling, William van Cutsem, is one of Prince George’s godfathers, and his daughter Grace was one of William and Kate’s royal bridesmaids at their 2001 wedding.

Harry Aubrey-Fletcher is Prince Louis’ second godfather. He’s been a close friend to Prince William since their days at prep school. They later attended Eton College together as well. Aubrey-Fletcher was an usher at William and Kate’s wedding, and they in-turn attended his wedding ceremony as well.

The final godparent of Prince Louis is Guy Pelly, a close friend of the couple who was actually the one to plan William’s bachelor party. He was initially thought to be a godfather candidate for Prince George, but that proved to be inaccurate speculation.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the christening of Prince Louis was scheduled to be held on Monday at The Chapel Royal, St. James’s Palace in London with all of the godparents in attendance.