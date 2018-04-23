Official Royal Baby Announcement Goes up at Buckingham Palace

Kate Middleton gave birth to her third child on Monday, April 23, and the official royal announcement has been made as the news was posted on an easel in the forecourt of Buckingham Palace.

The royal family shared the news on Twitter shortly after the Duchess was announced to have given birth, with the family’s account posting a video of the announcement being placed on the easel.

The notice reads, “Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 11:01 a.m. today. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well.”

“It is tradition that a framed notice of birth goes on display on a ceremonial easel on the forecourt at the Palace,” a tweet explained.

The tweet was accompanied by photos of the announcement as well as shots of the crowd outside the palace gates jostling for a look at the easel.

The notice will be displayed for approximately 24 hours and will then be sent to the Privy Council Office to be recorded in the Privy Council records.

In addition to the announcement on the easel, a Union Flag was raised over Buckingham Palace as well as a State Standard over Windsor Castle to mark the birth.

Middleton and William welcomed their third child, a boy, on Monday, April 23, with Kensington Palace first sharing the news on Twitter.

“Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs,” the statement read. “The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz. The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well”

“The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry and members of both families have been informed and are delighted with the news,” the statement continued.

The new little prince joins older siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte. The young royal’s name is not expected to be announced until tomorrow.

