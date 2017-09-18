Autopsy of Rosie O’Donnell’s Ex Michelle Rounds Complete

Rosie O’Donnell’s ex-wife Michelle Rounds’ autopsy is complete, but doctors are still trying to determine exact cause of death.

The autopsy was performed last Tuesday, the day after Rounds was found dead in her Florida home, a rep for the Orange County Medical Examiner’s office told The Blast.

Videos by PopCulture.com

There were no obvious signs of trauma and the doctors are awaiting further lab results to learn more about how she died. No external signs, such as a gunshot wound or evidence of hanging, were found. However, suicide has not been ruled out at this time.

Doctors are now running tests to see if there were any drugs in Rounds’ system at the time of her death.

Last Friday, O’Donnell shared a statement about the tragic incident.

“I am saddened to hear about this terrible tragedy. Mental illness is a very serious issue affecting many families. My thoughts and prayers go out to Michelle’s family, her wife and their child,” O’Donnell told TMZ.

O’Donnell and Rounds started dating back in 2011. They tied the knot in a private ceremony the next year.

In November of 2014, they decided to call it quits on their marriage. O’Donnell filed for divorce in February 2015.

The 55-year-old TV star cited an “irretrievably broken relationship” as the cause of their divorce. It was made final in March 2016.

After the news of Rounds’ death surfaced, internet users began trolling O’Donnell in regards to the situation. O’Donnell was on the receiving end of many incendiary comments from social media users who blamed her for her ex-wife’s death. Some made claims that the former View host kept their 4-year-old daughter Dakota away from Rounds. See how O’Donnell reacted here.

Rounds’ obituary described her as “an industrious woman who had the drive and motivation to better herself and others.”

“She was a very loving, giving and caring individual who would help anyone in their time of need,” the obituary added.

Rounds’ family will be holding a private memorial service in New York in the coming weeks.

——-

Want to win a killer Kingsman: The Golden Circle prize pack? 2 lucky winners will get the chance to win some epic Kingsman gear by clicking here or the image above! Also click here to find out when Kingsman: The Golden Circle is playing near you and pre-order your tickets for your local Regal Cinema!