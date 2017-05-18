UFC Flyweight Champion Demetrious Johnson Slams Ronda Rousey, You Lost ‘Grow The F*** Up’

UFC Flyweight Champion Demetrious Johnson has shared some strong words concerning controversial fighter Ronda Rousey.

Rousey was a dominant force when she was the Women’s Bantamweight Champion and became a pop culture phenomenon. However, she suffered a huge loss to Holly Holm in 2015, stepped away from MMA for a year, then suffered another big loss before leaving the sport again.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Rousey’s sulking doesn’t sit well with Johnson, who has held his title since 2012 and defended it 10 times.

“You look at Ronda Rousey,” he told Sports Illustrated. “You got your ass beat, grow the f— up. It happens. It’s mixed martial arts. I don’t want to be like that. If I lose, I’ll be like, I lost.”

The comments came during a discussion about Johnson’s upcoming title defense, which if successful will be a new record for most UFC title defenses.

Up Next: Brock Lesnar Makes Huge UFC Announcement

“I want this super bad. But in reality I could lose,” he said. “I could get knocked out, I could get finished. So I can’t really express my feelings on how much it will mean to me.

“I visualize myself losing most of the time just because I’ve seen so many champions lose, and they don’t know how to take it. Their whole world is upside down Oh, my God, what am I going to do?”

That’s when Rousey came up in the interview, with Johnson unloading on her.

“Everybody f—ing loses,” he said. “It’s part of the sport. Grow up. Look, Ronda, you lost two f—ing fights in a row, and you made more f—ing money than the women’s roster. You’ll be fine, don’t worry about it.”

Ever since her last lost, Rousey has shied away from fights. The head of UFC, Dana White, even went on the record recently and predicted she hand hung her gloves up for good.

More: Diamondbacks Catcher Chris Iannetta Takes 93 MPH Fastball To The Face

“In the conversation that I had with her, if I had to say right here, right now, and again I don’t like saying right here, right now because it’s up to her and it’s her thing, but I wouldn’t say she fights again,” White said. “I think she’s probably done. I think she’s going to ride off into the sunset and start living her life outside of fighting.”

Rousey seems to be doing just fine away from MMA. She recently became engaged and there have been murmurs of a possible future in WWE.

[h/t Sports Illustrated]