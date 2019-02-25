Robert Kraft: Tom Brady Shares Photos of Wife Gisele Bundchen, Family Amid Patriots Owner’s Prostitution Charges

While Robert Kraft is making headlines for his alleged involvement in a sex trafficking ring in Southern Florida, Tom Brady is gushing over his wife on social media.

The New England Patriots quarterback shared an Instagram photo of wife Gisele Bundchen on Friday praising her work for sustainability.

“I am so proud of my wife for the work she has done over the past 15 years to be recognized by the UCLA Institute of Environment and Sustainability. You are a warrior for the environment and your family loves you so much. Te amo @gisele,” Brady captioned the photo.

In the solo shot of Bündchen, the supermodel posed in an elegant one-shouldered gown, complete with a cape, at the event honoring her work.

On his Instagram Story, the NFL star also shared a sweet photo with his parents on a golf course. “The best parents a son could ask for!!” he captioned the photo, adding heart emojis.

Meanwhile on Friday, Patriots owner Kraft was charged with two misdemeanors of soliciting a prostitute in connection with a massive sex trafficking sting in Florida. The 77-year-old denied that he was involved in anything illegal and was even spotted partying in Los Angeles at a pre-Oscars party over the weekend.

Bette Midler mocked the franchise owner on Twitter Friday, referencing his relationship with President Donald Trump. Sharing a link to The New York Time’s report on Kraft’s charges, she wrote, “Hahahahahagarrgghh!! Too cheap to have a private!?! All #Trump’s pals must be ingesting TONS of testosterone.”

After news broke of Kraft’s charges, Trump gave a brief response to reporters at the White House. “Surprised to see it. He has denied it,” the president said, adding the news was “very sad.”

As previously reported, police in Jupiter, Florida announced Kraft was charged with two counts of soliciting someone to commit prostitution after authorities completed a months-long investigation of the Orchids of Asia Day Spa. Police confirmed they have video of Kraft inside the spa receiving alleged sex acts.

“We’re as equally stunned as anyone else,” Jupiter Police Chief Daniel Kerr said on Friday.

Kraft denied any wrongdoing through a spokesperson. “We categorically deny that Mr. Kraft engaged in any illegal activity. Because it is a judicial matter, we will not be commenting further,” the statement read.

“The NFL is aware of the ongoing law enforcement matter and will continue to monitor developments,” the NFL said in its own statement.

The allegations don’t seem to be bothering Kraft, who attended an Oscars party on Friday hosted by billionaire Ronald Perelman. A source told Page Six that he was spotted without girlfriend Ricki Lander.