Robert Kraft: Patriots Owner Hits Oscars 2019 Parties Amid Prostitution and Sex Trafficking Charges

Robert Kraft is hitting the 2019 Oscars party circuit amid his involvement in a human trafficking case.

The New England Patriots owner, who has been accused of soliciting prostitution in Florida, attended a party thrown by billionaire Ronald Perelman in Los Angeles Friday night.

Videos by PopCulture.com

A source told Page Six the businessman was without girlfriend Ricky Lander.

Florida authorities alleged that Kraft was caught paying for the services of a prostitute during “two different visits” last month to th Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter. His reps denied the allegations.

Also at the exclusive dinner hosted by the billionaire was Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, without girlfriend Lauren Sanchez.

“It was everyone who’s anyone” a source said of the guest list that reportedly included Barry Diller, Ron Meyer, Vivi Nevo, Netflix boss Ted Sarandos and Comcast’s Brian Roberts, along with “SNL” creator Lorne Michaels, Ron Howard, Jamie Foxx, Pharrell Williams, Spike Lee, Gal Gadot, Don Johnson, Warren Beatty, Sylvester Stallone, John McEnroe and rocker Jimmy Buffett.

Florida police previously stated in a press conference that video footage exists to support Kraft’s charge for misdemeanor solicitation of a prostitute.

“We’re as equally stunned as anyone else,” Jupiter Police Chief Daniel Kerr said.

Kraft has been the owner of the Patriots for 25 years. During his tenure as owner, the football team has won six Super Bowls.

A spokesperson for Kraft has since commented on the news, saying, “We categorically deny that Mr. Kraft engaged in any illegal activity. Because it is a judicial matter, we will not be commenting further.”

The charges came after a months-long investigation into the spa, where two women were arrested earlier this week for “deriving support from prostitution, maintaining a house for prostitution, and offering to commit prostitution.”

Kraft is one of 25 people facing charges in connection with the day spa. Reports said that police might issue an order for his arrest. Meanwhile, ESPN claims that Kraft is “not the biggest name involved” with the investigation, but not other big names have been revealed yet.

“If the charges against Kraft are accurate, there is almost no way the league can’t sanction him. Any suspension could be particularly embarrassing because it could potentially keep the owner from the season-opener in which the Patriots would unfurl a sixth Super Bowl banner at Gillette Stadium,” Yahoo Sports writer Dan Wetzel stated when news first broke of the charges.

The NFL also provided a statement in the wake of the reports, stating, “The NFL is aware of the ongoing law enforcement matter and will continue to monitor developments.”